BOYS SOCCER
Gloucester 3, Danvers 2: Junior Dylan Smith fed Gino Tripoli on the right side of the Danvers net with four minutes to play for the game-winning goal as the Fishermen held serve at home and took down the Falcons. Tripoli, whose first goal came off of a penalty shot (created on his own), assisted on Gloucester's other goal as well, scored by Domenic Paone.Wesdra Silva and Cole Ciolino were both standouts in the midfield for Gloucester, which hosts Swampscott Wednesday (4 p.m.).
GOLF
Lynnfield 150, Rockport 144: The Vikings had one of their best matches of the young season against unbeaten Lynnfield, coming up just short at Rockport Golf Club. Alex Kesterson of Rockport had a team-high 28 points, tied with the Pioneers' Deven Henehan for the top score of the day. Ty Bouchie had 26 points while Sam Kesterson, Brooks Slingluff and Jackson Colbert each had 24 for the Vikings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Danvers 8, Gloucester 0: The Fisherman (1-1) took their first loss of the year on the road in the rain against one of the best teams North of Boston. Sweeper Morgan Pennimpede and stopped Maggie Deckert played hard all night while fellow defenders Seville Tran-Harrison, Eve Liacos and Georgana Cauthers also had strong efforts.
FIELD HOCKEY
Manchester Essex 1, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Hornets controlled most of the contest before Fenwick took a lead on a stroke in the fourth quarter. Abby Kent tied it for Manchester Essex two minutes later, however, to secure the point. Captains Caelie Patrick and Ella Chafe both had terrific games for the hosts.
Ipswich 4, Rockport 0: Caitlin Morin was outstanding in net for the Vikings, coming up with 19 saves on 23 shots. Addie Gardner and Sydney Bouchie both played well in the midfield while teammates Alexandra Johnson and Caroline Campbell had strong outings defensively for Rockport, which returns home Wednesday to face Pentucket.