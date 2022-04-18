BASEBALL
Gloucester 6 Marblehead 3: The Fishermen move to 3-3 and snapped a two-game skid with Monday morning’s win.
Tommy Elliott picked up the win on the mound with Brett Moore earning the save. Emerson Marshall got on base four times with two hits and two walks to go along with two runs driven in. Nick Rapchuck drew three walks and Danny Hafey had a key RBI hit.
Hamilton-Wenham 20, Rockport 9: Though they fell behind early, the Vikings battled back by batting around and scoring eight times in the bottom of the fourth. Will Cahill doubled while going 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored to lead Rockport while Jack Guelli scored twice and Jack Cahill drove in a run.