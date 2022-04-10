The Gloucester baseball team opened up the season with a three-game gauntlet against high end opponents in Newburyport, Danvers and most recently Masconomet on Sunday.
All three of the contests ended up being one-run games with Gloucester coming out on top in two of them after Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the always tough Chieftains at Nate Ross Field. The win moves Gloucester to 2-1 on the season.
“We went 2-1 against three quality opponents and we faced three aces,” Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said. “I’ll take that. This was a good team win today against another good team. Another one of those games that could have gone either way but today we did enough to win.”
Sunday’s make-up game, originally scheduled for Friday in Masconomet and then Saturday in Masconomet before being moved to Gloucester on Sunday after back-to-back rain outs, was a pitcher’s duel between Gloucester junior right hander Zach Morris and Masco senior right hander Erik Sibbach. Both pitchers were led by a heavy fastball that was all over the strike zone and a breaking ball they could throw in any situation.
Morris picked up the win allowing two runs on three hits in six-plus innings of work while striking out five and walking one. Brett Moore earned the save with a scoreless seventh, striking out two then picking a runner off first base to finish it off.
“Zach did everything we could have possibly asked from him today,” Gentile said. “He pitched great against a good lineup. The only reason he didn’t go the distance was because Masco fouled off a lot of good pitches and made him work a little bit. But he was tremendous and got every big out he needed to get.”
Sibbach was also up to the task on Sunday as Masco’s right hander allowed five hits, two of them coming in the first four innings, and one earned run and four strikeouts in five innings of work.
He kept the Gloucester offense off the scoreboard in the first four innings. He was especially tough with runners on base as he retired the first 10 batters he faced with a baserunner on.
“Erik was great today,” Masco head coach T.J. Baril said. “He pitched out of every jam he got into and he kept us in it all game. It was a good game that came down to a play here or there and they just made one more than we did.”
Offensively, Masconomet was sparked by second baseman Chris O’Grady, the No. 7 hitter in the lineup. O’Grady was 3-for-3 with three leadoff singles and both of Masco’s runs scored. He led off the third with an infield single and scored the game’s first run with some heads up baserunning. O’Grady was off on the pitch when Sam Nadworny hit a chopper to third and he rounded the bag and scored easily on the throw to first to make it 1-0 Masconomet.
He again led off with a hit in the fifth, doubling down the right field line and again coming in to score on a ground ball on the infield, this time from third base on a Tyler Feldberg grounder to short to make it 2-0 Masconomet.
Gloucester was held in check until the bottom of the fifth, when it scored all three runs to take the lead for good.
The Fishermen had a runner on base in every inning and finally got the clutch hits they needed in the decisive fifth frame. Danny Hafey got Gloucester on the board with a two-out double past a diving center fielder to score Brett Moore from second to make it 2-1. Hafey then scored from second base on a throwing error to tie it at 2-2. Tommy Elliott drove in what turned out to be the game winning run, a single scoring Emerson Marshall, who reached on an error, from second for a 3-2 Fishermen lead.
“We’re not far off at the plate, it’s just a hit here or there,” Gentile said. “We got the big hit when we needed it tonight. Hafey broke through for us and we saw after that hitting is contagious. We’re doing a lot of good things early on and hopefully a rally like that can spark the offense going forward.”
Masconomet threatened to tie or take the lead in the top of the sixth inning when a hit batsmen and a fielding error put two runners on with just one down in the frame. But Morris dug deep and struck out the final two batters of the inning to keep his team ahead. He came on in the seventh and was greeted by another leadoff single from O’Grady. Moore then came in and shut the door to preserve the victory.
Gloucester is back in action on Wednesday at home against Swampscott (4:30 p.m.).