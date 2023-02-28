The Gloucester boys basketball team rolled into the Round of 32 of the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament on Tuesday night.
The Fishermen led from wire-to-wire in a 76-45 victory at the Smith Fieldhouse with nine different players finding the score sheet while they were able to empty the bench in the dominant showing.
“It’s always good to be able to get everyone into the game in a tournament game,” Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott said. “We wanted to avoid the prelims and go right into the Round of 32 but this was good experience for the team and great to get another home game for the seniors. They made the most of it tonight.
Gloucester (11-10) had an answer for everything Essex Tech threw its way in Tuesday’s win. Senior forward Nate Montagnino set the tone early with 10 points and seven rebounds in the opening quarter to pace Gloucester to a commanding 18-9 win after one. Montagnino finished the night with a team-high 24-points and 11 rebounds.
While he had a big night in the post, Montagnino drew praise from his coach for his unselfish play. His ball movement out of the post opened up shots for his teammates. Ashton Davis chipped in 12 with Charles Amero delivering a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards. Adam Borowick had eight points including a three-pointer before the first half buzzer to give Gloucester a 44-23 lead at the break.
“Nate has been getting it done for us all year in the post and he did again tonight,” Philpott said. “But I was really impressed with the way he passed the ball out of the paint. Our ball movement was really good tonight and we were able to work for good shots for a lot of different guys.”
The Fishermen were also strong on the defensive end. Essex Tech’s Shawn O’Keefe (team-high 14 points) and Colin Holden (9 points) created some matchup problems, but Gloucester contested every shot and controlled the glass with a 36-23 rebounding advantage.
Gloucester continued to extend its lead in the second half and led by as much as 33 on two different occasions in the fourth quarter.
With the win, the Fishermen move on to the Round of 32 against No. 13 New Mission (12-7). Date and time are still TBA.
“We know we’re facing a good team next round,” Philpott said. “But we’ve been strong on the road all year against good teams. We’ve had our ups and downs but when we’re playing well we know we can compete with anyone. We need another effort like the one we got tonight, competing for all four quarters and executing on both ends of the floor.”
Division 3 Preliminary RoundNo. 20 Gloucester 76, No. 45 Essex Tech 45at Benjamin A. Smith Fieldhouse, Gloucester
Essex Tech 9 14 14 8 45
Gloucester 18 26 20 12 76
ET: Shawn O’Keefe 5-4-14, Colin Holden 3-2-9, Christian Federico 2-1-7, Jack McBournie 3-0-6, Harry Lynch 1-1-3, Joseph Bono 1-0-2, Jack Tsoutsouras 0-2-2, Matthew Gribbins 1-0-2.
G: Nate Montagnino 11-2-24, Ashton Davis 4-2-12, Charles Amero 5-0-11, Adam Borowick 3-0-8, Brady Sullivan 2-0-5, Brayden Francis 2-1-5, Evan Anderson 2-0-5, Michael Calomo 1-1-4, Dante Aiello 1-0-2.
3-Pointers: ET, Federico 2, Holden; G, Davis 2, Borowick 2, Amero, Sullivan, Anderson, Calomo.
Halftime: 44-23 Gloucester
Records: ET, 12-9; G, 11-10.