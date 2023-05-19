For their exploits in both the classroom and in their respective athletic endeavors, four local athletes have been named the Moynihan Lumber North Shore Student Athletes of the Month for March and April.
Lynn Classical basketball standout Ava Thurman and St. John’s Prep wrestling champion Rawson Iwanicki were the March recipients. Gloucester lacrosse standout Ella Costa and Lynnfield baseball star Alex Gentile were honored in the month of April.
Iwanicki, a senior, polished off a highly decorated wrestling career for St. John’s Prep in March with the Division 1 State, All-State and New England championship at 160 pounds for the third straight season. The senior finished up the season with a record of 61-0 and 48 wins via pin. In his career, Iwanicki put together a record of 191-5, 136-0 over his last three seasons.
In the classroom Iwanicki is also a standout, sporting a 4.17 grade point average with a difficult course load chalk full of AP courses. He will be attending Columbia University in the fall where he will be competing for the wrestling team.
Thurman, a senior, led the Lynn Classical basketball team to an undefeated, 20-0 regular season while winning the Greater Boston League and earning league Player of the Year honors. She averaged over 10 points per game and is also a strong facilitator and ball handler with a knack for making clutch shots late in games. She is also a standout for the soccer team in the fall where she was an All League selection for the Rams.
Now a two-time Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete of the Month, winning the award in March of 2022 and 2023, Thurman takes multiple AP courses and holds a grade point average of over 4.0. She will be attending Suffolk University in the fall where she will play basketball and look to pursue a Sports Management degree.
Costa, a junior, is a three-sport captain for Gloucester in field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse. She is currently leading the Fishermen lacrosse team in scoring this spring with a knack for scoring goals in bunches while the team is well within the state tournament picture. She also led the field hockey team in scoring last fall en route to a Div. 3 quarterfinal bid and All Conference nod and was an All-Star defenseman on the ice.
In the classroom Costa is also a standout with a 93 grade point average and ranked in the top 15 of the class of 2024. She also takes a tough course load with honors and AP classes.
Gentile, a senior and three-sport standout, has been one of the star players on a powerful Lynnfield baseball team that is currently tied atop the Cape Ann League Kinney Division standings with Newburyport. An on base machine at the top of the lineup, Gentile has sparked one of the CAL’s top offenses. He was also the CAL Kinney Player of the Year during basketball season and an All-Star performer for the soccer team as well.
The three-sport star also has a strong academic resume taking multiple AP courses with a grade point average of 4.0. Gentile will be attending Bentley University in the fall where he plans to study marketing.