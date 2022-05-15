The last few weeks have been rough on the Gloucester boys lacrosse team. Heading into Friday's Northeastern Conference Lynch Division game with Saugus, the Fishermen had dropped their last four games by a combined 54 goals and had not picked up a victory since an April 25 win over Salem.
On Friday, however, Gloucester busted out of its slump in a big way, dominating from start-to-finish while playing the backups for most of the second half in a 23-1 victory at Newell Stadium.
With the win the Fishermen, who are currently ranked No. 41 in the Division 3 state rankings, improve to 5-6 on the season. Given its current ranking, Gloucester will most likely need to finish above .500 to qualify for the State Tournament through the preliminary round. The team, however, has six more regular season games to improve its standing.
Gloucester put forth an offensive onslaught right from the get-go, racing out to a 5-1 lead in the first six minutes and never looking back.
Although Saugus hung in there on face-offs, winning nine of 26 contested draws, the Fishermen defense made sure the possessions did not last long and quickly reversed field. Gloucester held the Sachems to just one shot on goal by not allowing them to get into their offensive sets by winning the physical battle and dominating on ground balls.
A productive defense led to long offensive possessions from a potent Gloucester offense, that extended the lead to 14-1 at the half and 22-1 after three with the vast majority of the starters resting in the second half.
Evan Anderson led the charge for Gloucester in the win with three goals and three assists. Jackson Low had three goals and two helpers with Colby Jewell also scoring three times with one assist. Tristen Mitchell and Frank DeSisto each had two goals and one assist with P.J. Zappa putting in a goal and assisting on two others. Brett Cunningham, Keith Horne, Robbie Schuster, Neville Clancy and Bryan Swain all finding the back of the net.
The Fishermen have a big week ahead with three games in four days. They welcome Danvers to Newell Stadium on Monday (4:30 p.m.) and travel to Saugus on Tuesday (4:30 p.m.) before hosting Peabody on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).