The Rockport baseball team took Sunday’s season opener against Matignon down to the final at bat.
The Vikings were kept off the scoreboard in the first six innings at Evans Field and trailed by a run heading into the bottom of the seventh. That’s when Rockport put together the game-winning-rally, culminating with a Michael Murphy walk-off base hit to score Sam MacDowell from third with the winning run in a 2-1 victory.
“It was a really good finish,” said Rockport head coach Kyle Nelson, who picked up the win in his first game leading the program. “It was a sloppy start but we turned it around and got the runs in when we needed to in the last inning.”
Sean Ramos led off the bottom of the seventh by reaching on an error and pinch hitter Warren Adams followed with a base hit to move him over to third. Ramos then scored the tying run on an Owen Aiello ground out to the right side of the infield. A walk, an out and a Jack Guelli infield single loaded up the bases to set the stage for Murphy. The junior second baseman lined a single to left center on the second pitch of the at bat scoring MacDowell, a pinch runner, with the game winning run to give Rockport the 2-1 triumph.
MacDowell was also the winning pitcher on the afternoon. The senior right hander went the distance, allowing no earned runs and three hits while striking out nine on 89 pitches. MacDowell had his fastball going all over the strike zone and a reliable breaking ball to go with it.
He ran into trouble through no fault of his own right away as Matignon scored its run in the top of the first after three Viking errors. MacDowell, however, pitched out of the jam allowing just the run and cruised the rest of the way.
“Sam pitched a great game and deserved the win,” Nelson said. “We didn’t help him out in the first but he pitched his way out of it and got stronger as the game went on.”
The Vikings (1-0) take on Matignon one more time this week before the Cape Ann League season starts. The team travels to Matignon on Wednesday (4 p.m.) before traveling to Manchester Essex on Saturday morning (10 a.m.) to open league play.