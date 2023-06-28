As we all know by now the 2023 Greasy Pole Competitions threw both walkers and fans a bit of a curve ball this weekend.
The stubborn flag at the end of the 40-foot telephone pole just did not want to be lodged free in Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s competitions. That led to four instances where a walker grabbed the flag but could not completely remove it from the pole as it hung upside down at the end.
To put things into perspective, a hanging flag situation has happened only twice since 1997 with Rich Hopkins and Joe Sanfilippo in 2005 going through similar circumstances. This weekend we saw Nick Taormina on Friday, Ross Carlson on Saturday and both eventual winner Derek Hopkins and Max Allen on Sunday fall victim to a hanging flag.
It turns out the only thing that can stop Hopkins from bringing the flag down is a flag that is fastened extra tight on the edge of the pole. But it certainly didn’t stop him from winning as he made it 5-for-5 with his fifth win in as many competitions.
The weekend’s flags have been the talk of the town ever since. Many think the nails, which appear to be much larger than the ones used in previous years as shown in a pair of Gloucester Daily Times photos from 2023 and 2022, made the competition unfair.
The precedent was set years ago with Rich Hopkins’ 1997 walk, if the flag does not go with the walker and remains on the pole, the competition goes on. Sanfilippo also had to get back on the platform and compete after his near miss.
Personally, I thought the 2023 Greasy Pole was a great time, and the nail controversy is a big reason why. Would I like to see more hanging flags in the future? No. But the 2023 competitions were as memorable and exciting as any Greasy Pole Competition in recent memory.
We saw unique circumstances that became not so unique as the weekend wore on. We saw countless great walks, especially in Friday’s competition where the youngsters all came to compete and put on an absolute show for the fans. We also saw some serious drama, especially after the flags were nailed back to the pole with the anticipation that it could come down at any time. Sunday’s circumstances were the most shocking after seeing Hopkins, one of the best to ever do it, have trouble jarring it loose. Moments like that are what make sports great, and what keep people coming back for more year after year as there’s always a chance the Greasy Pole will show you something you have never seen before.
In hindsight, this year’s competitions added a degree of difficulty that walkers had not seen before. It essentially eliminated one of the most popular methods of victory, a diving grab of the flag. The longer nails, which were reportedly lag bolts, made it nearly impossible to take down the flag with a diving attempt as one could not muster up enough strength to pull it down. This year walkers had to successfully navigate all 40-feet of the greasy pole and walk through the flag, using two hands to bring it into the water.
Of the four walkers to grab the flag and not pull it down, only Hopkins’ second round walk on Sunday did not feature a dive while Carlson was the only one to leave it hanging that got two hands on the flag. Hopkins later lamented that he should have used two hands to snatch the flag in his second round walk as all of the Sunday walkers knew the flag was difficult to pull down by that point. He was the only one of the four to get a second crack at it after the near miss.
In contrast, all three winners — Colin Sweet, Steve Militello and Derek Hopkins — walked through the end of the pole and drove through the flag.
It’s easy to understand why a much stronger nail was used in this year’s competition. In 2022, a strong breeze blew the flag over while the upcoming walker waited on the platform. This year we got lucky with nice weather on Fiesta weekend, but a strong breeze is a frequent occurrence in Gloucester Harbor and a flag that is tougher to take down is preferable to a flag that is so easy to remove that the wind can do it.
It certainly had to have been a tough pill to swallow for Taormina, Carlson and Allen, who did what so many winning walkers did before them and have nothing to show for it. But that’s sports, bad breaks happen in the spirit of competition and all three walkers had smiles on their faces and showed a lot of class after the competition was over, congratulating the winner with the same enthusiasm they would have been congratulated with had they won.
The 2023 Greasy Pole will be in the back of the walker’s minds for years to come. Now every walker that steps up on that platform has to go into it with the mindset that they must walk the length of the pole to win, whether the same kind of nails are used next year or not.
The wacky circumstances are what made this year’s Greasy Pole Competitions ones that will be remembered for a long time. In a sport that is crazy to begin with, crazy and unique circumstances only add to its lore.
SEINE BOATS IN A GOOD SPOT
This year was also a big year for seine boats and the potential future of the sport.
The Women’s Division continues to go strong with a full field of seven boats entering the competition with a large and healthy junior field to go with it. The Men’s Division, however, has seen a bit of a dwindling field in recent years both in Juniors and Seniors, but an influx of new crews really gave the sport a shot of life.
The Jr. Division saw three elimination races and a qualifying race before Sunday’s final with lots of new crews from GHS and even O’Maley Middle School entering the field. The Men’s Division saw a field of nine battle for the title.
More competition is a great thing for the sport and a crowded junior field for both the boys and girls is always welcome.
Seine boats is such a unique sport, a true team sport and a grueling test of strength and endurance where all 10 oars must be in the water at the same time. It’s a sport that can only help young athletes and it’s great to see the interest in such a storied event.
OLD CHAMPS RETURN TO GLORY
Fiesta 2023 also saw some former champs regain their championship form.
Both the Men’s and Women’s Seine Boat winners are former multiple time champs with Kaos ending a 10-year drought in the Men’s race and Rowgue returning to the altar for the first time in five years in the Women’s Division.
Kaos has now won seven times since 2000 while Rowgue moves into a tie for second on the all time Women’s wins list with five. Both crews looked like they were back at the top of their games in taking down a solid field of challengers. Both crews uncoincidentally used an incredible push in the second half of the race to snatch the title.
The Greasy Pole also saw a record set for the longest gap between victories. Steve Militello, 44, won his first flag since 2003, a 20-year difference. Goes to show that there are a lot of good walkers on the greasy pole, regardless of age, that can win at any time. While it’s still a sport dominated by the young guns, talented veteran walkers have proven time and time again that they can get it done when given the chance.