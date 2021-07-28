Yes, you can almost touch the 2021 New England Patriots season.
There is hope after the worst, most disjointed season since the first Super Bowl win over the St. Louis Rams in New Orleans.
Sure, Tom Brady is gone and one of the favorites to win a Super Bowl, which would be his eighth ring, but the Patriots aren't expected to be chopped liver either.
Patriots president of football operations, Bill Belichick, spent a lot of capital this offseason. And he appeared to fill more than a few holes.
As the Patriots summer camp officially opens today, here are 10 items to watch this summer as the new-look Belichick-led Patriots begin their future.
1. Mac Jones consistency
The QB position is obviously the one to watch the rest of this summer and Jones will get as much attention as the starter, Cam Newton. The thing to watch with Jones is his ability to look comfortable as much as possible. The problem with Jarrett Stidham was his hot-and-cold issues. He had too many times last summer, especially, where he completed a 25-yard pass before throwing a bone-head interception. Jones looks looks calm, cool and collected. If he can stay away from multiple mistakes, Bill Belichick will have some thinking to do.
2. Gunner being bigger
In terms of “sticking out,” Gunner Olszewski has been there and done that at each of his first two camps in Foxboro. The only issue is it hasn’t translated into any production as a receiver in games September through December. With Julian Edelman gone, this is his opportunity. If Olszewski is bigger and stronger to go with the quickness and toughness, he could carve a role out for himself in the semi-crowded WR room. If drops are low and separation is high, Olszewski could give Pats big-time depth.
3. Meyers muscles
If there was a surprise in last year’s 7-9 season, Jakobi Meyers could have topped the list. The undrafted wideout out of N.C. State led the Pats WRs with 59 receptions for 729 yards. He appeared to a very good route runner with very good hands. But there weren’t many explosive plays (no touchdowns) and that’s where improved strength and quickness come in. With added girth, he could compete for targets in the WR room and maybe be a good player on a good team. He’s noted for quickness rather than speed, which is why he wasn’t drafted. But the Patriots have a history of slot receivers like Meyers who move the chains.
4. Cam’s short passes
We are going to assume Cam Newton will look like a better passer this summer with a full off-season to hone his craft and learn the playbook. But in this offense accuracy is of the utmost concern at QB (see first round pick Mac Jones’ completion percentage at 77.4 last year at Alabama). And that was a problem for Cam in the disjointed season. If that area of his game improves, he will play until he proves he can’t, which would mean losses and mistakes.
5. Agholor’s deep successes
Versatility is Nelson Agholor’s game. He is pretty fast and a deep ball threat and he has quickness to run shorter, intermediate routes as a slot receiver. But at $16 million guaranteed ($22 million over two years), he is being paid to open up the middle. The Patriots have so many underneath receivers, including the new tight ends (Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith) and literally all of the other receivers. Agholor gives the Patriots offense an opening in the middle of the field. Or, if teams decide to go after Agholor with one cornerback, a chance to light up the scoreboard.
6. Little big man
The J.J. Taylor Experiment will be in full operation mode this summer. The undrafted back was a camp star last August, but for a variety of reasons, including injuries, was relegated to DNP status. Belichick has a history with small, changeup RBs, including Danny Woodhead and Dion Lewis. They aren’t “lead” guys necessarily, but their speed and minute size creates quirky success. Taylor’s shining moment last year was his waking up a dead Pats offense against the Raiders (11 carries, 43 yards), which eventually turned into 36-20 blowout. It probably ignited Sony Michel’s big game (9 carries, 117 yards). He is off the radar, but might have a bigger presence with Michel’s dropping in depth chart.
7. Who is calling defense?
Belichick brought back his former defensive guru, Matt Patricia, but it appears he’s around for consultation and special work (see Ernie Adams old gig). Maybe even for advice to two prospective defensive coordinators, Steven Belichick and Jerod Mayo. They apparently shared the gig last year. Will they share it again? We will watch this potential story during camp as coaches are as demonstrative on the field as players are. I expect Patricia is spending a lot of time evaluating Steven B and Mayo.
8. Stidham’s snap count
Jarrett Stidham’s future in New England is unknown. He’s still here, which means one of two things: The Pats didn’t get the value they wanted in a possible draft day trade or there is still something there. Stidham has taken a different tack this offseason: He is expecting a bigger role than the rest of New England expects. He looked fantastic two years ago in both camp and the preseason games, with more poise than we realized. But he took a step back last year. If the Patriots value this young QB, whom Belichick said was above Mac Jones in the depth chart two months ago, then Stidham may get more snaps than expected.
9. Tight ends galore
Belichick appeared to have predicted the future of the NFL by using two tight ends often after drafting Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in 2010. Then, by the end of the decade, they were going with no one. This reboot, signing pricy tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, seems to be going back to one of Tom Brady’s best seasons in 2010. Playing with two tight ends also plays into the running game, adding extra blockers at point of attack. Henry and Smith will both get their opportunities to shine this summer and early fall with Newton. The control passing game will, as Belichick surmises, aid the running attack and vice versa.
10. Johnson vs. Keene battle
Remember when the fullback position mattered in New England? That was three years ago, at least when it really mattered. Remember when James Develin officially announced his retirement last April? Belichick all but called Develin the Tom Brady of fullbacks, headlining all three of the last Pats' Super Bowl runs. The expectation is that Belichick wants to bring smash-mouth football back and this battle will help his cause. Jakob Johnson and tight end Dalton Keene (3rd round pick, 2020) appear to be going for that one position. Carrying or catching the football is less important than opening space for the running backs.