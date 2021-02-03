Dustin Pedroia’s career, even his retirement, didn’t happen the way it was supposed to.
Because of a lingering knee injury, which included several surgeries, doctors told him he could do long-term damage if he tried to continue his career.
At one point, he appeared to be headed toward a Hall of Fame-career, possibly in pursuit of 3,000 hits and part of three World Series championships.
But he ended with 1,805 hits and really didn’t play a significant game after the age of 33.
He made his mark, though, for his grit. He played the game “right,” which is hard, and with a dirty uniform.
1. Boulder on shoulder
Dustin Pedroia had a chip on his shoulder. Or really a boulder on his shoulder.
Probably still does, even after announcing his retirement on Monday.
Where’d it come from?
Well, his first six weeks with the Red Sox, at the end of 2006, was inauspicious – .191 and 2 HRs. Then his “rookie” year, after a 5-for-10 start, he had five hits in his next 48 at bats (.104).
There were cries and stories: Who is this cocky kid and why is he still here?
But that was 2007 and the Red Sox got off to a solid start, 17-9, during Pedroia’s “slump.”
In essence, he was a 23-year-old baseball neophyte. Basically, he was still a kid.
“You’re going to really like this kid,” then-teammate Alex Cora told me one day earlier in the season. “I’m telling you he can play. Just wait.”
2. The month that sprung his career
Everything changed on May 3, 2007, after a day off.
By June 1, Pedroia was hitting .308 and a few days later, .323.
Pedroia went an astounding 35 for 76 (.461) and, well, second base ended up being his for the next 11 seasons.
He had been moved up to No. 2 spot in the order in early June and eventually the leadoff spot.
Along the way he was named American League Rookie of the Year in 2007 hitting .317 with 8 homers and 50 RBI.
3. Clutch in ‘07 ALCS
The Red Sox trailed the Cleveland Indians in the American League Championship Series, 3-1, and it looked grim with Indians ace C.C. Sabathia on the mound for Game 5 to close it out.
There was one problem.
The Red Sox won Game 5 behind a Josh Becket gem, 7-1, and eventually scored 30 runs over the next three games.
Over the final three games Pedroia was 7 for 13 (.538) as the leadoff hitter with six runs scored and five RBI.
As for the World Series, Pedroia led off Game 1 with a home run and the Red Sox never looked back in a four-game sweep.
4. Joe Morgan: ‘Best I ever saw’
Former Red Sox manager Joe Morgan had been out of the sport for 15 years by the time Pedroia was playing for the franchise.
But Morgan made many trips to Pawtucket and saw almost every game Pedroia played for the Red Sox on TV.
“He’s the best defensive second baseman I ever saw, I’m not kidding,” said Morgan, who spent 40 years playing, coaching and managing in pro baseball.
“He made plays with his glove that a lot of players didn’t make. And he did it every day, as consistent as there was.”
Pedroia won four Gold Gloves and was in the running for four more.
Morgan recalled talking to his former Phillies’ Tim McCarver teammate before a nationally televised game with the Red Sox. In the first inning, Pedroia made a spectacular play and Morgan’s phone rang.
“I knew it was him,” said Morgan. “He said, ‘What a bleepin player!’ and hung up the phone.”
The most errors Pedroia made during a season over his career was seven. Pretty impressive.
5. MVP in 2008
In terms of MVP seasons go, Pedroia’s 2008 season wasn’t the “wrecking ball” most are.
He finished hitting .328 with 17 homers and 83 RBI. He also copped his first Gold Glove.
But the Red Sox had a rock-solid rebound year after winning the World Series the year before, winning 95 games.
Also, Pedroia led the American League in runs scored (118), hits (213) and doubles (54).
This award gave him the respect he so much craved, particularly from the baseball elite.
6. The Machado slide
It ended up being a crazy few games at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles in April of 2017.
Manny Machado slid into second base with his spikes hitting Pedroia’s knee on a force play at second base.
“It’s not the first time I’ve been hit,” said Pedroia, pooh-poohing it. “Won’t be the last. It’s baseball man.”
His manager John Farrell called it an “extremely late slide,” and things got heated the next day as the Red Sox threw at Machado, at least attempting to, as Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodiguez threw four pitches inside. The next time he was up, Sox reliever Matt Barnes threw behind Machado and high, hitting the bat on his shoulder.
A video showed Pedroia talking to Machado, “That’s not me. That’s not me. That’s them,” referring to his Red Sox teammates.
It was strange as the Sox were avenging the Machado slide without Pedroia’s apparent approval.
7. Pedroia never same after ‘spiking’
Pedroia only missed five days after suffering from the injury, but took periodic breaks throughout the season due to knee pain.
He played only one game in August before returning for the month of September.
While he finished with some respectable numbers – .293 ave., 62 RBI – he wasn’t the same, playing only 105 games, including seven at DH.
He had surgery after the season and played only nine games combined in 2018 and 2019.
That same left knee had faced surgery two other times in 2013 and 2016.
8. Nobody tougher
How tough was Pedroia?
On opening day in 2013, he slid back into first base, head first, and tore the UCL in his thumb.
Yet he played 160 games, having the thumb heavily taped before every game, before having surgery to repair it a few weeks after the World Series championship season.
When Pedroia broke his ring finger three days before the end of the miserable 2012 season in which the Red Sox finished 69-93, yet decided to play the final two games against the Yankees, going 3 for 7.
And it should be noted that while Pedroia was overcoming that April spiking by Machado in 2017, he also suffered from a sprained wrist, which was reportedly bothersome for most of the season.
9. Set for life
In the end, Pedroia will have earned $56 million from 2018 through 2021 having played only nine games.
That might be deemed a ripoff for a lot of players – see Pablo Sandoval 5-year, $95 million contract which Sox ate $42 million upon his release – but his seasons here were as a heart-and-soul guy on three championships.
Pedroia signed away the potential big free agent years to get a guarantee – eight years, $110 million – in case of a career-ending injury. It seemed low, considering the $20 million deals going to the likes of Sandoval, etc., but in the end it was a loss the Red Sox could live with.
10. A Red Sox Hall of Famer
Pedroia was headed toward a possible Hall of Fame career, needing 1,000 more hits, which was not far-fetched at 33 years old.
A .300-ish batting average – he ended at .299 after dropping a point, going 2-for-20, to end his career 2019 – is elite. So was his defense. The championships helped, too.
But it isn’t Cooperstown, N.Y. worthy.
It is worthy of the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame. In fact, there are reports that the franchise will retire his No. 15, which is a change from the old-guard, which demanded a Hall of Fame induction.
He never spent much time here in the offseason, living instead in his native Sacramento, Calif., and later in Arizona, where he currently resides.
But he represented this region and this franchise as if his name was “Sully from Southie.”
