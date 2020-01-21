A little late for Rodgers to finally get it

I admit it. I felt bad for a healthy, All-American, good-looking guy who has earned about $250 million over his illustrious career and another half-century to enjoy it.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was watching from the bench, looking alone, as the San Francisco 49ers were painfully killing the clock with Chinese-water-torture-like first downs late in the fourth quarter.
Rodgers had run out of time and he knew it.
And I’m not talking about that particular game in San Francisco Sunday night.
Ironically, Rodgers was very good Sunday night, completing 31 of 39 passes for 326 yards and 2 TD passes. He did have one very bad interception near the end of the half to go with a bad fumble.
Despite the numbers, the Packers were never in the game.
He realized then that despite being deemed one of the most athletically gifted passers of all-time, he may leave the game with only one championship.
He realized that complementary football, which includes defense, ball-control, field position and running the football, is more important than Hall of Fame passing stats.
The 36-year-old realized another year, 2019, was about to pass and his status as a living legend took another hit.
He realized that the NFL going forward wasn’t about he, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger or Philip Rivers any more.
It’s about Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and the guy opposite him that night, Jimmy Garoppolo.
His biological clock is ticking.
What Rodgers learned this year was that passing the football, over the long haul, is overrated.
I’m not saying it’s not a necessity, because it is, but passing alone isn’t enough. It never has been.
Brady’s had three seasons in which he was deemed the No. 1 quarterback for that year – yes, only three! And the common bond with those seasons of 2007, 2010 and 2017 is that they were three years he didn’t win a championship.
It wasn’t his fault they didn’t win titles in those years, but there wasn’t much balance on offense and his defenses were of the bend-but-don’t-break variety.
Rodgers, we’re hearing, has always been high maintenance. The offense was his baby and his long-time coach Mike McCarthy gave in to his superstar. The rest of the team was for other people to figure out.
The irony is that it took a new coach, Matt LaFleur, to convince him the Packers weren’t going to live and die with Rodgers’ performance.
The Packers finished 13-3 this season, gaining the No. 2 seed. Impressive.
Amazingly, only two Packers, Rodgers and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, were named to the Pro Bowl.
It could be argued that Rodgers, statistically (26 TDs, 4 ints., 4,006 yards), had six or seven seasons better than the one he just had.
The fact the Packers rebounded from a 6-9-1 season in 2018, with Rodgers at the helm, speaks volumes to the direction the “program” is moving.
Can LaFleur build up the defense another notch or two? Can he add the offensive line help needed to add even more balance?
Or is it too late?
It wasn’t that long ago, two or three seasons maybe, that Rodgers was deemed the best in the game, even better than Brady. That doesn’t happen any more.
Obviously, Brady has raised the bar for older, aging quarterbacks that take care of themselves. Rodgers, at 36, will have four or five starting quarterbacks that will be older.
But the “kids” currently at QB are stating their case. They don’t seem enamored with the likes of Brady, Brees and Rodgers anymore.
If these old dudes want to get to a February game, they’re going to have to take it away from this young stud.
Unfortunately, particularly in Rodgers’ case, it’s probably too late.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@gloucestertimes.com.
