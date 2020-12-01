Let's be honest: the 2020 Boston Celtics underachieved.
Was it a strange and unusual campaign with unprecedented obstacles? Yes. Was it difficult to adjust to life inside the Orlando bubble and find the necessary motivation to compete at the highest level despite a lack of fans and home court advantage? Perhaps.
But none of those are excuses; each of the other 21 teams invited to play in the bubble faced the same challenges. The playing field was as level and fair as it possibly could've been.
Bottom line is that Boston came up short. Its loss to Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals proved two things: 1.) the more talented team doesn't always come out on top; and 2.) the Celtics still have some soul searching to endure and some roster holes to fill if they want to realistically compete for an 18th championship. As contradicting as that may sound, it's the reality.
That brings me to my next point: how has Boston fared this offseason in terms of bolstering their lineup?
Many C's fans have bashed long-time general manager Danny Ainge for letting Gordon Hayward walk for virtually nothing (we'll get to that). But in turn, he's somewhat made up for it with other pickups. So without further adieu, let's take a quick look at the moves Boston did and didn't make thus far in this drastically shortened offseason.
Valuable rookies?
Unsurprisingly, Ainge and Co. opted not to trade their trio of first round draft picks last month. Instead, they selected two players who very well could find their way into the rotation at some point this coming season.
At No. 14, Boston rolled with swingman Aaron Nesmith, a little known (at least throughout New England) sharpshooter out of Vanderbilt. Anyone who knows the state of the current NBA knows that shooters come at a premium. Three-pointers have become such a big part of the game that players are literally making a living, and a name, for themselves by simply knocking down shots at a consistent rate.
There's no question Nesmith fits that bill; he knocked down a ridiculous 52 percent of his triples in 14 games for Vandy a year ago, a higher rate than his actual 2-point field goal clip. It wasn't a small sample size, either; Nesmith attempted over eight threes a game and knocked down over half of them. He's got some size (6-foot-6, 213 pounds) and, according to his college coach Jerry Stackhouse, his defense has steadily improved.
With Hayward gone, Nesmith could very well eat up some of those minutes at small forward, but who's to say that he'll get his chance sooner rather than later this winter?
Then there was the C's No. 26 selection, Payton Pritchard, a 6-foot-2, 206 pound floor general out of Oregon. Pritchard is one of those rare draftees to have played all four years of college, meaning his maturity and experience level should be greater than most players in his draft. He averaged over 20 points and five assists as a senior while earning First Team All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year honors.
He's a tad undersized and there's obviously a reason he fell so late in the first round, but it's a low risk/high reward pick for Boston. Pritchard could, at the very least, fill in some spotty minutes for the departed Brad Wanamaker at point guard.
Boston also selected Yam Madar, a 6-foot-3 guard from Israel, with the 47th overall pick. The shifty facilitator boasts a rare passing ability and strong handle, but likely won't be a factor in the rotation for the upcoming season. Madar will turn 20 on December 21.
All in all it was a solid draft for Boston, but it's more likely than not that none of the three picks will play a significant role this coming season.
Departure of Gordon Hayward
Despite all the negative aspects surrounding Hayward's time in Boston, he was still an extremely solid player when healthy. The 30-year-old quietly averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 2019-20 and despite his health issues and subsequent lack of rhythm, he was still a better option than most teams have to offer at his position.
Hayward was almost certainly going to leave this offseason anyway — he reportedly rejected the Celtics offer of over 100 million over four years — so the biggest question was: what would Boston get in return? It appeared Ainge could've swindled a trade to Indiana for big man Myles Turner and bench scorer Doug McDermott, but apparently that wasn't enough.
Instead, Hayward unexpectedly inked a deal with Charlotte. The deal wound up being a sign-and-trade, with Boston receiving a conditional 2022 second-round pick and a $28.5 million trade exception, the largest in NBA history.
So while Boston didn't get any useful players in the deal they did make out great money-wise, which could pave the way for another addition in the near future.
Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague join the mix
On paper it'd appear the addition of Myles Turner would've been more beneficial for the Celtics' needs. But after further review, I'm all aboard the Tristan Thompson train.
Boston signed Thompson to a 2-year, $19 million contract, a fair number considering his NBA successes. For his career, the 6-foot-9 Thompson averages a near double-double of 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds (including averages of 12 points and 10.1 rebounds last season). He has championship experience in Cleveland, and his ability to clean up the glass fills a void the Celtics have desperately needed for the past decade. In fact, Boston hasn't had a player on its roster average at least 10 rebounds since Al Jefferson did so in 2006-07.
Thompson is a one-dimensional player, but his presence in the paint alone will be a welcome addition.
Then there's Jeff Teague. The one-time All-Star (2015) is a pro's pro, and while he's certainly not the player he once was he's still a productive scorer, valuable leader and capable passer.
At age 31 this past season, Teague averaged nearly 11 points and over five assists per game with solid shooting splits (43.6/36.8/87.3). Teague was a cheap veteran addition that could prove to be a key bench player in 2020-21.
When comparing the Celtics offseason moves to the rest of the league, they probably fall somewhere in the middle. They didn't add any perennial All-Stars or up-and-coming young talents, but they did fill some holes and get added help for key assets Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.
The Eastern Conference got better with Milwaukee, Philly, Toronto, Miami and Indiana all making significant changes or additions, as well as Brooklyn getting its two stars (Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving) back from injury. That means Boston's playoff journey isn't going to be any easier in 2020.
The real hope is that 22-year-old Tatum and 24-year-old Brown will continue to progress into superstardom and that Boston's entire returning core will mesh a bit better in Year 2 than it did in the bubble. Only then will they be true contenders.
