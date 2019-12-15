A tribute to Pats 'other' guys in Cincy

A lot happened in Cincinnati this week, including a bow tie around an impressive win over the Bengals, 34-13.
While some of it was bad (see Spygate 2.0 controversy and tapes), this game could turn out being the beginning of the 2019 Patriots.
The beginning, as in, this is their team, warts and all. It’s not pretty, but it is very effective sometimes.
But there was more to like and here are some of the biggest developments:
The other cornerback
While Stephon Gilmore stole the show with his “picks,” particularly the one with one arm, but I was more impressed with the other guy, J.C. Jackson’s dual interceptions.
This is huge because everybody knows how good Gilmore is, probably the No. 1 cover corner in the NFL, but Jackson makes this defense even better.
This two-man dominance allows the Patriots rushers to help create havoc. Jackson, an undrafted free agent last year, he is a bona fide talent.
The other running back
Sony Michel no doubt earned kudos for his extra efforts, with more than his typical yards-after-contact, Rex Burkhead’s performance (6 rushes, 53 yards), including the 33-yard TD run, was equal to if not more important.
This team is not going to be able to grind out yards as it could a year ago, and thus has to be creative and different, which is exactly Burkhead’s game.
The other gunner
The Patriots are continuously winning, even in losing efforts, the special teams battle. Justin Bethel, who was picked off the scrap heap after the Ravens let him go in late October, is Johnny-on-the-Spot when there is a loose ball.
Bethel not only recovered the fumble, caused by Matthew Slater, to set up a go-ahead field goal at the end of the first half but he made the best special teams tackle of the game following the Patriots touchdown to go-ahead, 20-10, on the ensuing kickoff.
The Patriots obviously treat special teams differently than most teams. And while the return game is average, their ability to change field position is among the best, if not the best.
The other wide receiver
Where has N’Keal Harry been? I mean, of course, “this” Harry, the one who played a major role in the Patriots win.
While his numbers on the stats sheet appear unimpressive – 2 receptions, 15 yards; 2 rushes, 22 yards – he was all over the field for most of the afternoon.
Both rushes were for first downs.
One reception was for a first down, the other for a touchdown.
And his best play of the game was a 36-yard go route that he caught, only to be nullified due to a penalty.
He also had a great performance as a blocker.
But my favorite Harry play? Easy. The tackle following the Mohamed Sanu fumble in which he made up nearly 20 yards to catch B.W. Webb, trying to punch the ball free.
The interception was reversed, because of three Bengals penalties, but the point is Harry gave it everything.
Julian Edelman is the man at wide receiver. But he officially has the “other” guy next to him with January nearby.
The other kicker
First off, anybody kicking for the Patriots is the "other" kicker. On the stand this week was Nick Folk.
He was the first half MVP of the game yesterday, with two big "no issue" field goals of 40 and 46 yards.
Would the Patriots have won the game if he missed one or both? After watching Andy Dalton's second half, I'm guessing "yes."
But this is a good sign going forward, making the kicks you are supposed to make. The 46-yarder at the end of the half could have changed momentum if Folk had missed, thus blowing an recovered muffed punt.
He had been 2-for-5 in attempts in the 40s, albeit two in wet and chilly weather at Gillette Stadium.
Anyway, Folk has experience and he has experience in cold weather (seven years with the Jets). The Patriots needed to see this kind of performance, a trust of sorts, before the real important games begin.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.