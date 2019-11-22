Are we getting a glimpse of what life could be like without Krug?

BOSTON — Matt Grzelcyk moved up from the third pairing to the second as the Bruins' left defenseman Tuesday night against New Jersey. Paired with the defensive minded Brandon Carlo, Grzelcyk showed off his offensive wares with a pair of goals in a decisive win over the Devils.
In that same contest, another left-shot pivot, 20-year-old rookie Urho Vaakanainen, seamlessly slotted into Grzelcyk's regular role alongside Connor Clifton on the third pairing. The 2017 first round pick looked comfortable and collected over 18-plus minutes, finishing as a plus-1 while skating on both the power play and penalty kill.
It was more of the same Thursday night when the Buffalo Sabres came to TD Garden, with the usual top pairing of captain Zdeno Chara alongside Charlie McAvoy, Grzelcyk-Carlo on the second unit and Vaakanainen-Clifton on the third, with Krug once again watching from the ninth floor.
While it's not what anyone who roots for the Black-and-Gold is eager to have happen in the near (or distant) future, are we getting a glimpse of what life might be like for Boston's defense if they were to part ways with Krug?
Currently out of the lineup with hockey's ultimate vagueness — 'upper body injury' — Krug is working towards a return and could be back in the lineup as soon as Saturday night's home tilt against Minnesota. The 28-year-old hasn't played since suiting up 12 days ago against Philadelphia.
Getting the offensive-minded blue liner back would certainly be a shot in the arm; he has been skating the week and hopes to pick right back up on the pace that saw him produce five points in his previous six contests prior to his ailment. He again leads all Boston defenseman with a pair of goals and 11 assists and remains its best power play quarterback.
But the facts are that Krug is in the final year of a 4-year, $21 million dollar deal, and the Bruins can lose him for nothing if he chooses to enter free agency next July 1. For a rearguard who has piled up 125 points since the start of the 2017-18 season and who is very much still in his hockey-playing prime, he's likely to haul in a $7-8 million a season-or-more payday from some willing suitor among the NHL's other 30 clubs.
It is unlikely that the Bruins would be able to produce that kind of cash to retain Krug's services. Not with guys Zdeno Chara, Charlie Coyle, Chris Wagner, Joakim Nordstrom and backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak also set to become UFA's. Not with Grzelcyk (2020), Carlo (2021) and Charlie McAvoy (2022) expected to receive big bumps in their paychecks when they become restricted free agents and Boston must barter with their agents for their services. And not with young and promising defensemen in the system who are looking to crack the varsity lineup in the years to come such as Jakub Zboril, Jeremy Lauzon and Vaakanainen.
So does the Bruins' brass just accept the fact that they'll almost certainly lose one of the NHL's best offensive defensemen (and a much improved player in his own end to boot) with nothing to show for it? Do they try to trade him during the season for pennies on the dollar, as teams aren't willing to give equal compensation for an impending free agent with no guarantees he'll sign there? And what about icing the best team possible for a franchise that's hell-bent on rectifying last year's Stanley Cup Final loss?
Krug has a booming slapshot. He's a good skater, smart with the puck on his stick, and his instincts have gotten better with each passing season. He's beloved by his teammates and a locker room leader, a guy who sticks up for his mates whenever the situation calls for it. Who'll ever forget his helmetless thunder check of St. Louis forward Robert Thomas in Game 1 of last year's Cup Final, in which he went the entire length of the ice to lay out a horizontal crush job?
Perhaps most importantly, Krug has indicated that he'd taken less money to remain in Boston. But less money doesn't mean under his current value; it's hard to imagine he'd settle for anything less than a 6-year, $45 million contract with a no-trade clause. That's speculation, certainly, but one that's rooted in reality.
Trading him or letting him dive into the free agent waters would be back for the Bruins. Financially, however, they may not have a choice.
The small sample size we've seen this week could very well be a sneak peek out how the Boston blue line will look sooner rather than later.
###
Phil Stacey covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@gloucestertimes.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.