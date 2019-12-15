What has been Bill Belichick’s greatest work of “art” here in New England?
Get out a big sheet of paper.
Was is the 2001 Patriots? I mean, let’s be honest, that team really was a mediocre group with several fill-in-type players making key contributions, beating the Steelers with two special teams touchdowns and then holding the Greatest Show on Turf, the St. Louis Rams, to only three points until the last four minutes.
Or maybe the 23-game winning streak over the 2003 and 2004 seasons?
The near-undefeated team in 2007, which steamrolled most of the schedule from September through late January? Even in defeat, that was a special project.
Was it the Malcolm Butler play, a play the team had prepared for, in winning that Super Bowl over the Seahawks?
Was is the late comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, down 28-3, and never distressing? The greatest comeback in Super Bowl history deserves some love, right?
Was it the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game, completely shutting down the game’s most potent offense last year, before holding on for dear life at the end?
Was it holding the L.A. Rams, the second most potent offense, to only three points in winning the Super Bowl, 13-3, two weeks later?
Hard to pick, isn’t it?
Belichick’s best is tough to rank.
Well, I got a new one that could trump them all – of course, living in the moment like we all do, there’s nothing as good as the present.
Lamar Jackson.
Nobody has figured this kid out.
The Ravens’ quarterback throws the ball weird, from his chest, but it’s effective. If guys are open, he hits them.
But what separates him from anybody else is ability to run the football.
He is doing in the NFL what he did in the high school and college game. He runs whenever and wherever he wants.
We have seen run-first quarterbacks before, particularly Michael Vick, but Jackson is different.
Not only does he have elite speed, but he has elite agility. He’s not big, bulky strong, like Vick, but more like a greyhound. His body is not supposed to take the pounding.
But that’s a discussion for another day.
The topic here is figuring Jackson out. How can you keep him from making one of the two or three 15-yard runs? How can you keep him from finding one of his three, beefy, possession-receiving tight ends, which is a big part of figuring him out?
There are other weapons, including running back Mark Ingram, who might be the toughest every-down running back in the game. And the Ravens’ defense, which doesn’t even get mentioned, is ranked in the top six in yards (314.3), rushing yards (96.1) and points (18.2) allowed.
But it starts and ends with Jackson.
He is a dual threat in the red zone, particularly inside the 10-yard line.
Basically, the Ravens offense has been a machine the last two-plus months, easily the best team in the AFC.
Which brings us back to Belichick, who is overseeing the Patriots defense, no questions asked.
Can we surmise that Belichick is on a mission this season, with all of the Tom Brady-offense problems, to win a championship?
And that winning a championship will go through Baltimore on a late, chilly January evening?
Belichick understands this challenge better than anybody. That stopping the unstoppable Jackson is the only way it’s going to happen.
Would anybody be surprised to hear that Belichick might be doing his own, personal “extra credit” work on Jackson when everybody else goes home?
I wouldn’t. In fact, I’d bet on it.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@gloucestertimes.com.
