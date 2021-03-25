Hate to sound like Rex Ryan here, but Bill Belichick is winning the NFL offseason. By a country mile.
Sort of like Tom Brady won the last Super Bowl over Patrick Mahomes.
While the latter, Super Bowls, is much more important than the former, Belichick’s “revival” is worth noting.
Word was rampant for a few months now that without Brady he’s an average coach, which is both embarrassing and laughable. The other, more pressing and important matter was that nobody of repute would ever make 1 Patriot Place their home.
“Nobody wanted to go to New England to be coached by Bill Belichick,” said Rex Ryan on ESPN the morning of the conference title games back in January. “They wanted to play with Tom Brady … Part of it’s Belichick … but to play with Tom Brady. That’s why you’re going to win. “
Add in the fact the Patriots not only don’t have Brady anymore, but Cam Newton’s production in 2020 ranked among the worst of the worst among NFL starters.
What Belichick and the Patriots had going for them this week was cap space. And to their credit, they spent it.
By Thanksgiving we will have a pretty good idea if it was spent wisely.
But that’s not the issue today and really this offseason. The real issue is about Belichick … a k a The Patriot Way.
Is it real? Is it dead? Is this, a watered down version without Brady, still attractive?
I think we got our answers when a barrage of Patriots’ free agents started talking.
Hunter Henry, tight end: “(Belichick) actually became pretty good friends with my high school coach, who brought us together and I met him before coming out of the draft. I’ve always talked to my high school coach about (Belichick). I’ve always had tons of respect for coach and the Patriots and excited to play for him.”
Jonnu Smith, tight end: “I did (hear Belichick’s positive comments in 2019), and as a player, I take everything with a grain of salt … Coming from him, of course, you maybe can’t take that with a grain of salt. It was definitely a pleasure coming from him.”
Jalen Mills, safety: “I was talking to the nutritionist in the (Gillette Stadium) cafeteria … I’m about to walk out of the cafeteria and I just hear, ‘Hey, Jalen.’ So I turned, around, and it’s Coach (Belichick), right. In my mind, I’m saying, ‘OK, this is Coach.’ But it really didn’t click that it was Coach Belichick. So, he’s just talking to me, telling me, ‘Happy to have you. Glad for you to be here. I’m excited for you to be here.’ I literally turned my back to him, and I screamed out loud, ‘This is Coach Belichick.’ ... I don’t want to disrespect you, but Coach, you’re a legend to me. I’m happy to be here.’”
Matt Judon, defensive end: He was asked via text by reporter Josina Anderson on why he chose the Patriots. Judon wrote back to here: “They chose me.”
Kendrick Bourne, wide receiver: “When I came in the building for the first time, I thought it was gonna be all stuck up, but it was a whole misconception. They were relaxed in there. They were laid back, having fun. They know that they want their organization to be serious, excellence. But behind closed doors, it is relaxed. It is fun. There’s laughing in there. I was tripping … Bill (Belichick) was super cool. (Owner) Robert Kraft was super nice. I just had a whole different view of the Patriots in my head. It was a happy medium.”
Nelson Agholor, wide receiver: “It felt real. It felt amazing and when you walked in you realized why this place is so special as soon as you walked in. I am excited to be here. You get to see the history on the walls. You get to see some of the special players that played here, and you see all the championships. It’s a pretty cool feeling.”
It wasn’t just the newbies making news.
Remember there were also two pretty good players, Kyle Van Noy and Ted Karras, who got paid for one year in Miami and opted to return to the Patriots the next year.
What does this all mean?
The Patriot Way isn’t dead. Far from it. There are players who want to be part of a team and looking for discipline and structure. They see the fruits of the labor be it winning percentage, championships and even jobs on ESPN or NFL Network.
“Winning” the offseason is, in the end, meaningless. It’s November, December and January when winning grows exponentially.
But this small victory isn’t so small. Not right now in New England.
The Patriot Way, post Brady, has some life, maybe even a lot of life.
The Patriot Way, post Brady, has some life, maybe even a lot of life.