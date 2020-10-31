Bloom, take a bow: Red Sox president put lots of blood, sweat and tears into Rays World Series run

Game 6 of the World Series was not a good day for analytics. The Ivy League dudes running the game were steamrolled by every over-40 baseball guy in America.
That’s because Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash stuck to what he had done every game he’s managed with Blake Snell. He pulled his ace after five-plus innings.
It was bad optics. Snell was awesome, and the next three guys he was due to face had six strikeouts in six at-bats against him earlier in the game.
Whatever. We know what happened.
But here’s something else that should have happened on Tuesday night or any night over the last week.
Red Sox president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, a 2004 Yale graduate — that’s right, an Ivy Leaguer — should’ve taken a bow.
Bloom, who was hired as a Tampa Bay intern in 2005, had as much invested in the 2020 Rays’ incredible run as anybody in the Tampa Bay organization.
When Andrew Friedman left the Rays for the Dodgers in 2014, Bloom ascended to role of vice president of baseball operations. That’s right, the guy in charge.
From heading the managerial search in 2014 (see Kevin Cash), to overseeing the pitching development, to completely retooling the 2018 Rays (dealing Nathan Eovaldi to Boston) to what happened earlier this week — two wins from World Series trophy — Bloom did all of that and everything in between.
I realize analytics is a bad word today around old-school baseball types, but Bloom started many of the organization’s innovative changes relating to expanding “shifts” for fielders. He might be the sport’s forefather of the “opener” strategy which used relievers to start games. And back in 2008, he wrote an organizational developmental handbook, called “Rays Way.”
The Rays do things differently. But as we’ve seen, particularly with his pitching arms, it has worked exceptionally well for a franchise in the American League East battling two of the game’s richest franchises, historically and financially.
The way Cash moved players and pitchers around had Bloom’s signature all over it. Their trek into free agency is always like walking on egg shells, because they can’t afford to miss. Signing Charlie Morton to a two-year deal for $30 million, which vested into a cheap three-year deal worth $45 million, was as good as it gets.
Which brings us to the end of October, 2020, in Boston, and your currently bumbling and stumbling Red Sox.
Bloom has some serious work to do, including an organizational wakeup call after Dave Dombrowski’s time here, which, to his credit, gave Red Sox fans one of the greatest World Series teams ever.
Dealing with the Mookie Betts fiasco — trading one of baseball greats to the eventual World Series champion Dodgers — will be a glaring part of his resume until the Red Sox are playing in late October again. He knew that when he took the job.
Bloom did make two other trades this summer that appear to have brought the franchise some “potential” high-end bodies, dealing relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to Philadelphia for pitchers Nick Pivetta and Conner Seabold, and then dealing outfielder Kevin Pillar to the Rockies for Methuen native Jacob Wallace, who has elite, “closer” stuff early in his pro career.
In the end, nobody around here really cares about the Rays, but they probably should. A lot of their successes the last half-dozen years have centered around Bloom.
The Red Sox are in a rebuild-mode, almost from the bones. They have a low draft pick (4th overall). They also will have some money to spend, adding years and zeros to contracts that Bloom never was able to add before.
But today, a few days before the official opening of free agency, in which the Red Sox should be active, Bloom should take one, late bow for his work in Tampa.
