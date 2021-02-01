It was an innocent question during a Wednesday press conference with the New York Jets media in October 2015.
Tom Brady, then quarterback for the New England Patriots, was asked, “How long do you think you can keep playing?”
Famous for answering media questions with pleasant non-answers, the then-38-year-old Brady changed form.
“I’d like to play a long time, yeah, a long time,” he answered. “There’s a lot that goes into playing well. I’ve played with a lot of great teammates. But I want to play for a long time, maybe 10 more years. I think that’s probably what my goal is.”
That answer drew a few laughs in the Jets media room. It also begged the next question from a Jets scribe: “Are you being serious?”
“Well, it’s not always up to me. That’s what my goals are, so that’s just what I’m hoping,” Brady said. “And it will take a lot to achieve that. Obviously a team has to want you, but I think that’s ... you know, I love playing this sport.”
Nobody is laughing now.
Some five years and three months later, Brady is not only in the discussion about the best quarterbacks of all time, but he’s going to his 10th Super Bowl in 20 seasons.
At 43 — 44 in August — he’s more than halfway past his 10-year goal. And in 2020, as he heads into the Super Bowl on Sunday pitting the Buccaneers against the Chiefs — and Brady against 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes — in his first year with Tampa Bay everything about him looks just about the same as when he was 25, 30, 35 and 40.
A far cry from ‘The Cliff’
“The Cliff,” or really falling off it, is a term used to describe an athlete’s descent from legendary to just-another-guy.
Soon-to-be-retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, 42, was nuzzled off the cliff in 2020. His stats were good, but his ability to carry the team had eroded and his ball lost its long-noted zip. He’s about to enter a career in broadcasting for NBC Sports.
It was worse for Peyton Manning in his final go-round in 2015. His stats with the Broncos – nine touchdown passes and 17 interceptions – looked like Cam Newton’s in 2020 as the quarterback came up short with the Patriots. What Manning had going for him as his career ended was the best defense in the NFL and the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl.
Other quarterbacks have played into their 40s, including Steve DeBerg, the oldest to appear in a game at 44 years old. But most were backups earning a paycheck. Only Brees, Brett Favre at 40, and Brady played at a championship contending level.
Brady isn’t even close to The Cliff. In fact, when he took the field this season with the Buccaneers, he seemed reborn.
“The (Patriots) tape showed to us that he had plenty of arm. In fact, we thought that he had an ideal arm for Bruce (Arians) in his system,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said on an ESPN show in March after acquiring Brady.
“He can still throw it deep. We felt like the mobility was still the same as he’s always had, which, he’s never been able to outrun anybody,” Licht added. “But he certainly is good in the pocket in terms of eluding pressure and with his poise and his instincts. We did not see a decline in his arm talent whatsoever. And, in fact, we feel like he could still play for over two years for us, and hopefully that’s the case.”
A dedicated lifestyle
Brady’s routine off the field is clearly key to his ability to look and play like he’s 33, not 43.
His diet and self-care, with pliability and deep massages nearly every day with his health guru and partner, Alex Guerrero, work.
His TB12 website’s opening salvo brags about the football accomplishments brought about by his lifestyle:
“With six Super Bowl wins under his belt, there’s no doubt Tom Brady is doing something right with his preparation, including his nutrition. But what exactly is he doing, and why? What does Tom Brady eat and drink? With his focus on a plant-based diet, where does he get his protein?”
In a 2016 interview, his dad, Tom Brady Sr., elaborated a bit on his son’s ability to rebound from a rough day of football.
“Tommy tells me the sacks hurt like they always have,” the senior Brady said. “But because his body is more nimble, almost like Gumby, he is able to withstand the pain and punishment and return to ‘normal’ much quicker than previously.”
Hall of Fame quarterback Phil Simms, now a studio analyst for CBS Sports, doesn’t deny the roles of diet and therapy in Brady’s success, but the greatest of all-time usually have something else in common, especially during their time off, he said.
“I know he throws a lot in the off-season. I know Steph Curry throws up a lot of shots in the off-season. I think some quarterbacks or even basketball players might say, ‘Nah, I’m going to rest and save myself for the season,’” Simms said Friday.
“At some point you’d figure other quarterbacks would say, ‘I might wanna do what Brady does,’” added Simms, who spends hundreds of hours per year working with quarterbacks of all ages.
“Is his pocket presence what it was in his heyday with the Patriots? Probably not. But he’s throwing the ball now as good as he’s ever thrown it. That’s also very important for his position.”
Winning the biggest battle
Ironically, Brady’s association with Guerrero and his obsession with playing into his 40s may have cost him his career with the Patriots. Belichick doesn’t like players speculating about the future.
Back in 2015 when Brady said he wanted to play until he was 48, Jimmy Garoppolo was in his second season with the Patriots. It appeared Belichick was greasing the tracks for the next quarterback.
Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers a year later — although Belichick was not “all-in” on the move, which reportedly was ordered by Patriots owner Bob Kraft.
Did that grudge emanate from drafting Garoppolo and then hearing Brady say he wasn’t even close to calling it a career in 2015? Did it play a role in Brady leaving on bad terms?
We can only guess.
What is certain is that Brady is showing no signs of retirement and has a year left in his contract with the Bucs.
“I know he said 48, but in football you can’t look ahead that far,” said Simms, who turned 65 in November. “While nothing would surprise me about Brady’s future, for now, I expect him around at least one more year after this one. If he looks as good as he does now, sure, he’d probably come back. Let’s just get through the big game next Sunday night first.”
Brady’s battle with Mahomes — who is nearly 20 years his junior — will be highlighted exponentially over the next week. It won’t be easy for Brady, as Mahomes also is fiercely competitive and fearless.
But Brady has already beaten a bigger competitor: He has faced off with Father Time, the biggest foe of them all, and is standing as strong as ever.
