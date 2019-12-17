Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

An icy mixture of snow and sleet this morning changing to rain late. High 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Light rain early...with snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.