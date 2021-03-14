Cam Newton signing not popular, but makes sense

What do we know, in mid-March, 2021, about your New England Patriots?
They probably aren’t winning the AFC East, never mind the Super Bowl. Could they squeak into the playoffs via Bill Belichick’s other acquisitions and schemes? Maybe. If I had to guess, probably.
That might not sound OK in Titletown, USA, where it’s championship or bust.
The macro view (the future) is more important, like it or lump it, than the micro view (now).
When it was announced on Friday morning that the Patriots signed Cam Newton to a one-year, $14 million deal, there was a lot of groaning.
The popular “In Bill We Trust” response was sparse.
Former Patriots quarterback and current radio analyst Scott Zolak, speaking for the vast majority of New Englanders tweeted, “Way to ruin a gorgeous Friday.”
So let’s give this a shot, defending Belichick and the decision to bring back Newton for one year.
First off, there is little to no risk. The contract is incentive-laden with big dollars for awards and playoff wins.
If Newton earns anywhere close to $14 million, Patriots fans will probably be happy.
Secondly, the Patriots are devoid of leaders and “faces of the franchise” as of now. While Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty and Julian Edelman are captains, they play positions not suited for leader-of-the-team roles.
Quarterback is the position and Newton, according to his teammates, is that guy.
The head coach is the head coach. A big reason for the Patriots’ success the last two decades has been the leaders inside the locker room.
It means having a locker room that can handle a player with character/coachable issues. See Corey Dillon, Randy Moss, and Aqib Talib, among the most well-known and successful here.
With Tom Brady on the team, it was buy in or else for new, at-risk players.
Newton is not Brady, but he has won in this league and is universally accepted as the leader of the team. That’s something Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andy Dalton and Teddy Bridgewater don’t bring to the table.
Patriots running back Damien Harris, who showed some star potential in 2020, tweeted “I LOVE IT HERE!!” immediately after the signing was announced.
Thirdly, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels probably signed off on this move, believing the COVID-19 issues and the lack of legitimate top-tier receiving options played into Newton’s struggles.
And remember, Newton was originally signed on June 28, 2020. So without mini-camps and with closed facilities, he wasn’t able to master the playbook.
The caveat to all this is that Newton is an end to a means. As of now, he is not the long-term solution, which could change if he surprised everyone with better technique, accuracy and, in the end, results.
The Newton signing gives the Patriots the ability to draft a young quarterback and bring him along properly. Remember Brady didn’t start a game until late September of Year 2.
The Patriots finished 7-9 a year ago, without a few key starters who are returning. That would include linebacker and captain Dont’a Hightower and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon.
In a perfect world, Newton maxes out and leads the Patriots to a 10-6 record and one or two playoff games.
The next quarterback, probably one who will be drafted in April, takes over a program headed in the right direction.
Is it plausible? Absolutely.
Is it probable? Well, Newton had better throw the ball better than he did. And if he doesn’t, the 2021 Patriots will be where the 2020 Patriots were … in trouble.