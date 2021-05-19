BOSTON — The Boston Celtics blasted the red-hot Washington Wizards late Tuesday evening, 118-100 in the NBA’s newly implemented Play-In Tournament.
A win earned them the No. 7 seed and a first-round playoff matchup with the fully loaded and perennial Eastern Conference favorite Brooklyn Nets.
But really, does it matter?
When Jaylen Brown was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season with a wrist injury, it appeared his absence would only speed up the Celtics’ inevitable exit in the 2021 playoffs. The writing had been written on the walls for months, and Brown’s unfortunate injury, if nothing else, could now serve as a valid excuse for fans when their beloved Green Team’s disappointing campaign finally comes to a close.
Could Boston have made a surprise run with a fully healthy squad, Brown included? Based strictly on talent, perhaps.
But it wasn’t likely.
Heading into the season many people, myself included, pegged the Celtics as one of the three or four best teams in the East, regularly suggesting that they could contend for a title. But once play began, it never felt like that was the case.
Time and time again this year, I convinced myself that nothing about Boston’s incomprehensible campaign was, well, comprehensible. There wasn’t a single aspect of their Jekyll-and-Hyde performances that you could point to as the real reason for their underachievement.
Part of it could be attributed to the C’s lack of true leadership at the top and overall cohesiveness as a group. With that reality came bouts of uninspired play on the court.
A more reasonable justification was their inability to get healthy as a unit. It seemed like every time a key rotational player or starter returned to action, another went down.
Boston rolled out a total of 37 different starting lineups this season, the most popular of those (10 games together) consisting of Brown, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker and Daniel Theis. The latter was ultimately dealt to Chicago at the trade deadline, while each of the other four all missed extended time at one point or another.
All year we waited for them to get healthy and play like the team everyone thought they would be. Neither of those things happened. Instead, they wound up with a .500 record (36-36).
In layman’s terms, the Celtics are who we thought they were. This simply wasn’t their year.
Now, it’s not all bad. Boston still has plenty to look forward to next season and will have time this summer to mend what’s seemingly broken.
Tatum is a blossoming superstar and, although his leadership has been rightfully questioned, the 23-year-old continues to grow right in front of us. Brown is right behind him and quite honestly may even offer a more well balanced skill set. The question is, are they the right fit together?
Boston also seems to have found something with recent draft picks Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith. The addition of Evan Fournier has looked a lot smarter in recent weeks as he continues to recover from his bout with COVID-19, and with his play of late, Walker has proven that he’s still capable of filling up the stat sheet.
In addition, Robert Williams appears to be the center of the future for good reason. And despite his ill-advised shot selection at times, Marcus Smart remains one of the best defenders and Energizer Bunny-types in the Association.
All signs point to head coach Brad Stevens staying in Boston, too, a move I fully support (although many of you will undoubtedly disagree).
The Celtics do need to bolster their bench, no question. But the bottom line is they have enough talented pieces to build around moving forward; finding the right mix to go around them is going to be the challenging part.
Maybe Boston will prove me wrong, play with heart and intensity and put a scare in one of the Conference’s top dogs in the opening round. Should that happen, I’ll gladly give credit where it’s due. But at this juncture, it appears the most likely scenario is that the Celtics bow out much sooner than we all expected at the start of a once promising season back in December.
And on to 2021-2022 we go.
Nick Giannino covers the Boston Celtics for CNHI Sports Boston. He can be reached at NGiannino@gloucestertimes.com, and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.