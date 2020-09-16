In terms of win or lose, Game 1 typically carries the least amount of significance in a seven-game NBA playoff foray.
Year after year we’ve seen teams come out of the gate strong, only to stumble the rest of the way and drop the series. In the 2020 Orlando bubble alone, the Los Angeles Lakers (Round 1 against Portland and Round 2 against Houston) and Milwaukee Bucks (Round 1 against Orlando) each fell in Game 1s before reeling off four straight triumphs to send their opponents packing.
With that said, we can learn a lot from those opening night battles. Game 1s give both sides the chance to figure out defensive matchups, tighten rotations and adjust to their opponent’s style of play. Regular season tilts certainly help in that regard, but everything is heightened come playoff time.
‘Hosting’ the Miami Heat in Tuesday night’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics had every opportunity to hold on for the win, but ultimately fell in overtime, 117-114. The play of the night came on the C’s second-to-last possession when Jayson Tatum drove the lane and soared through the air for a game-tying dunk attempt. Heat big man Bam Adebayo leaped with Tatum, meeting him at the rim and blocking the shot in emphatic fashion to seal his team’s victory.
Was the series opening setback devastating? Perhaps. But by no means was it a death sentence for Boston.
So what did we learn from the first 53 minutes of action?
First, the prolonged absence of Gordon Hayward — who has been out with an ankle injury since Game 1 of the Celtics’ opening round series against Philly — could prove to be rather significant. While he may not be quite as dominant offensively as he once was, Hayward is still a reliable scoring threat and facilitator. Outside of Tatum, Kemba Walker and on some nights Jaylen Brown, Hayward is the next best option when it comes to creating his own shot off the dribble. Defensively, a healthy Hayward is a versatile stopper who can guard multiple positions at a high level.
At one point in the fourth quarter Tuesday, the Celtics held a 12-point advantage. Then they went cold; Hayward could’ve helped prevent that.
Walker once again struggled mightily with his shot, and Tatum took a number of forced, ill-advised, isolation-type jumpers. While Marcus Smart (26 points on 9-for-18 shooting, with 6 three-pointers) continues to provide a boost with his shooting, he shouldn’t have to be leaned on offensively the way Hayward should.
The next obvious disadvantage for Boston ties directly to my first point: Who is Boston’s closer?
If Game 1 was any indication of how the rest of the series will play out, there’s going to be a lot more close, down-to-the-wire clashes. That means Boston will need someone, whether it’s Tatum, Walker, Brown or Hayward if healthy and in rhythm, to shut the door.
Miami already has its closer in Jimmy Butler. The veteran swingman has proven time and time again throughout his career, and he did it again on Tuesday when he drove the lane on Tatum, drew the contact and powered one up and in for a monumental and-1 as time winded down in OT. The sequence preceded Adebayo’s clutch block and was enough cushion to help the Heat hang on for the W.
Boston will face at least one, and likely more, high pressure closing minute situations over the next two weeks. So who steps up and fills that clutch role like Butler does for Miami?
I said multiple times in the Toronto series that Boston was the more talented team. In that particular round, talent won out.
Against Miami, I believe Boston is once again the better team. But if Hayward is unable to return, and Boston is unable to find a way to seal the deal in crunch time of close games, that talent may not win out this time around.
¢¢¢
Nick Giannino can be reached at NGiannino@salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.