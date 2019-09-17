Collins leads one of Patriots best defensive showings 

It’s hard to imagine a more dominant defensive performance than the one New England posted Sunday in Miami. The Patriots won 43-0, notched four interceptions with two for touchdowns, had seven sacks and allowed only 184 yards of total offense, with the majority of that coming in the fourth quarter long after the game had been decided.
Dive into the archives and you’ll find Sunday really was one of the most impressive defensive showings in franchise history.
Dating back to the franchise’s founding in 1960, there have only ever been two other games where the Patriots have recorded a shutout while nabbing four or more interceptions. One was a 41-0 demolition of the Chargers in 1961 (192 yards, 5 INT, 1 TD) and the other a 34-0 win over the Dolphins in 1980 (88 yards, 4 INT), both of which came before the sack was an official statistic.
So how did they do it? Obviously the Dolphins fielding the NFL equivalent of a JV team helped a lot, but a closer look on film reveals an impressive all-around performance that speaks to how deep and talented this year’s defensive unit is.
One-man wrecking crew
First things first, we need to start with Jamie Collins. The veteran linebacker had arguably the best game of his career, making an impact at all levels of the field from the first play to the last.
On Miami’s first drive, Collins blew up a run play and hurried quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick into an incompletion. On the second drive he drew a holding penalty and hurried Fitzpatrick into the waiting arms of Adam Butler, who recorded the sack. Then in the second half he took advantage of a bobbled pass to intercept Fitzpatrick for 69-yard pick-six, and added insult to injury on the final play of the game when he intercepted Josh Rosen to secure the shutout.
All told, Collins finished with two interceptions and a pick-six, one run stuff, two hurries, two drawn holding penalties, split a sack with Chase Winovich and tied for the team lead with five total tackles. Coach Bill Belichick said Monday that Collins is a special player, and his teammates had high praise for the outside linebacker as well.
“Jamie is the man,” said safety Patrick Chung.
“He’s a very good, instinctive football player and he’s smart, very glad to have him back.
In the locker room he’s funny and on the field he’s a savage so hopefully we can keep that going.”
Attack from all angles
Collins wasn’t the only Patriots defender to get in on the action. Twelve different players successfully pressured the quarterback, with the Patriots doing the majority of their damage in the second half.
Of the 24 total pressures, 21 came after the halftime break.
Butler was the most involved, recording a team-high two sacks while adding two hurries.
Chase Winovich added 1.5 sacks and a hurry, Danny Shelton had a sack, two QB hits and two hurries, and Michael Bennett had a sack, two QB hits and one hurry to lead the way.
The Patriots also had three different pass break-ups at the line of scrimmage, with Butler, Kyle Van Noy and John Simon all getting their hands on passes.
The even spread of production is reflected in the division of playing time amongst the defense. Outside of Butler, who played 60% of the defensive snaps, the rest of the defensive linemen rotated in and out, playing between 23 and 42% of snaps.
The linebackers generally played more, but even mainstays like Collins, Van Noy and Hightower only played around two-thirds of the snaps, rotating in with guys like Shilique Calhoun, Elandon Roberts and Ja’Whaun Bentley throughout.
Lockdown coverage
While the front-seven continuously harassed Fitzpatrick and Rosen in the backfield, the secondary gave them nobody to throw to downfield. Miami quarterbacks combined to complete just 46% of their passes (18 for 39), and their 142 yards passing was just barely more than the 128 yards that New England defenders gained on interceptions.
Like the front-seven, the New England secondary consistently rotated throughout the game, and regardless of who was on the field, the Patriots won their matchups. Stephon Gilmore had a great day with three pass break-ups and his first career pick-six, and one of his break-ups also served up an easy interception for Devin McCourty, who nearly had a second pick later in the game.
JC Jackson and Jon Jones both had great pass break-ups as well, and Duron Harmon finished strong by hurrying Rosen into Collins’ game-ending interception.
