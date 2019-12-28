Editor’s note: North of Boston Media Group sportswriters are taking a stab at the best of the best during an unprecedented run of greatness over the past decade for Boston professional sports. Our writers will be selecting their Top 10 players of the last decade and analysis with their picks
No team in Boston had as much turnover in the 2010s as the Celtics. The Green went through four, or even five, distinct eras in just one decade: The last hurrah for the Doc Rivers-led gritty champions, the outright tank job in search of draft capital, the surprising Isaiah Thomas-led resurgence, the failed Kyrie Irving experiment and now the ‘kids grown up’ led by Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart.
The Celtics are the only Boston team that didn’t have a single player last for this entire 10-year period (and the only one that didn’t win a championship, sadly).
In the end, I tried to combine length of service, lasting impact and outright talent with a sense of both what a player means in Celtics history and where they sat in the landscape of the entire NBA.
1. PAUL PIERCE
The Celtics’ undisputed Player of the 2000s gets the nod for the 2010 decade as well. The only player on this list whose number is already retired in the TD Garden rafters, ‘The Truth’ gets the nod because his 59 playoff games in the decade were the most by anyone wearing Green.
Pierce was an all-star in three of his four Boston seasons this decade and was a centerpiece of the 2010 NBA finalists and 2012 conference finalists.
2. RAJON RONDO
There’s a reason Celtics fandom on Twitter calls a superb performance “full Rondos” and it’s because at the start of the decade no player in the NBA was as electric defensively. One of only three Celtics to earn All-NBA honors in the decade, Rondo had the franchise’s most all-star nods of the 2010s with four.
Arguably the best player in the entire playoffs in 2010 (and 2012), Rondo had various seasons in which he led the NBA in assists and assists per game in addition to steals and steals per game. He was twice named to the NBA All-Defensive team.
3. ISAIAH THOMAS
Thomas only played two full seasons for the Celtics, but they were the most fun and most memorable of any period of the decade. For a brief spell, the King in the Fourth was the most compelling story in all of Boston sports, reigning down clutch 3-pointers to win games and taking over the town.
A two-time all-star in Boston, Thomas’ 28.9 points per game in 2016-17 is one of the highest season totals in the franchise’s storied history. He was All-NBA that year and if not for a bad hip (and LeBron James) may have taken the Celtics to The Finals. His 53-point effort against Washington at the Garden in those playoffs might be the Celts’ best playoff performance of the decade, too.
4. KEVIN GARNETT
Second only to Pierce in playoff games this decade, Kevin Garnett’s legacy is forever defined by his time leading the Celtics. His most dominant days came in 2008, but his four seasons in green in this decade weren’t too shabby: Three all-star selections, an NBA finals appearance and two nods on the NBA All-Defensive team.
KG’s attitude and demeanor were the reason the Celtics never backed down from Lebron James in their wars with both Cleveland and Miami early in this decade.
5. AL HORFORD
In only three seasons, Horford played in 46 playoff games with Boston — behind only Pierce, Garnett and Rondo for the decade. He helped teach what we hope are the next generation of Celtics greats how to win, going to two Eastern Conference finals including a Game 7 without injured star Kyrie Irving.
Horford’s mega-million dollar free agent contract was worth every penny, a rarity in pro sports.
6. AVERY BRADLEY
The longest tenured Celtic of the decade at seven years and 413 games is one of the most underappreciated. Drafted 19th overall in 2010, Bradley eventually supplanted Ray Allen as the team’s two-guard of choice and developed into one of the best on-ball defenders on the planet with two All-Defensive team selections.
Bradley became a fairly reliable shooter in his years playing for coach Brad Stevens, averaging better than 15 per-game in his last two Celtics years.
7. MARCUS SMART
The fruit of a 25-win 2013-14 season, Smart was drafted 6th overall in 2014 and is now Boston’s most polarizing player. His shot selection and offensive upside continue to vex fans that simultaneously laud his dogged defensive instincts and contagious energy.
An All-Defensive first-team honoree last year, Smart is in his sixth season in Boston and is all of a sudden one of the team’s elder statesmen.
8. JAYLEN BROWN
It’s only been 3 1/2 years since Brown was picked third in the 2016 NBA draft, but he’s been a mainstay in the lineup ever since. With more than 70 games in each of his seasons and three decent playoff runs, Brown is already climbing the team’s games played leaderboard at age 23.
An All-Rookie teamer in 2017, Brown appears on his way to his first all-star nod as the decade closes. As he polishes his offensive game, he stands to be among the serious candidates for Boston’s next breakout star and possibly the Player of the Decade for the 2020s.
9. RAY ALLEN
If the decade ran from 2005-15, Allen would be a no-brainer top three Celtic. But it doesn’t and he only spent three years in Boston in the 2010s, pushing him down this list.
The only player on the list already in the Hall of Fame, Allen was nails in the 2010 and 2011 playoffs and was one of the best shooters (and free throw shooters) in Celtics history.
10. KYRIE IRVING
Only three Celtics earned All-NBA in the 2010s so regardless of how it ended, there’s no list withing Irving. Before aggravating a knee injury in 2018, Kyrie was on his way to becoming one of the most beloved athletes in all of Boston. Something changed while his teammates ran all the way to the East finals without him — he was never happy in 2018-19 and helped cause an outright implosion last spring.
Food for thought: Predicting the Celtics Player of the Decade for the 2020s, I see a 48 percent chance it is Jaylen Brown, a 48 percent chance it is Jayson Tatum and I’m leaving two percent for Tacko Fall because at 7-foot-5, you just never know.
###
