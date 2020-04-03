Here we go again.
Another former Patriot, this time Wes Welker, is on record as saying “at times” he didn’t have fun playing for New England.
Another chit for Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, who went berserk on that same theme the entire off-season after the Eagles “ended” the Patriots Dynasty two years ago.
I’m not saying Welker is lying. In fact, he’s probably telling the truth. Remember, he said “at times.”
Welker had more than his fair share of battles with the boss, and two big ones over money. When piled on to a few other misgivings, it wasn’t fun.
Being a long-time member of the Patriot Way, say five-plus years, is not easy.
The demands compared to their brethren, is unparalleled.
It not only comes to the rules, but what you, as a grown man, can and can’t say.
You speak your mind, especially about upcoming players or teams, and you will be called into the office.
If you play for the Patriots you are assuredly receiving less money than you would elsewhere. Period. End of statement.
Bill Belichick doesn’t overpay, which means he doesn’t pay for past performance.
You are not going to ride off into the sunset with a beefy contract, unless it’s a Chad Johnson-like mistake. Do that elsewhere.
Belichick runs the Patriots like a military operation. Everything goes through him. Everything.
When the team goes into a week, Belichick gives out the basic game plan every Wednesday, with five or six keys to winning the game. Going forward that plan is the plan, no questions asked.
It’s not always fun. There are more demands on Patriots players and more homework.
But the Patriots locker room is just as jovial as any, with guys joking around and pranking each other.
And here’s the kicker: You win more games, more division titles, more AFC titles and more Super Bowls.
Is Belichick going to ask you about your son’s first youth football game? Or your charity event at a bowling alley?
Nope.
Personally, those are things I probably would ask about. But if you look at the Patriots roster, there are more than a handful of players who have hung around for even three contracts, accepting less money for the successes and consistency.
Look at ESPN and the NFL Network. Ex-Patriots are hot commodities on the analyst desks. Every year a new one pops up, most recently Rob Ninkovich. Everybody wants to know about the Patriot Way, Belichick and Tom Brady.
Word has it that the newest Buccaneer Tom Brady is on deck. He will be letting us know about some of his unhappier days here.
You know what. I’ll believe him, too.
But some day in the not too distant future, when his Hall of Fame bust is being crafted, I would remind him of what really is important.
¢¢¢
