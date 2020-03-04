Diamond in a round spring: Even with loss of Sale, Devers is worth the price of admission

TAMPA, Fla. – You already know the bad, heartbreaking news of the day and its implications on an improbable championship run.
It hurts. Chris Sale’s immediate future is in limbo due to elbow soreness, which is akin to losing a franchise quarterback in the third exhibition game.
As soon as we were fed the news in the Yankees dugout at 10:30 a.m., a pall hung around this team the rest of the day.
But that’s a story for another day.
I’m here to tell you about the nugget of optimism in this meaningless, unenergetic Red Sox-Yankees game here at Steinbrenner Field.
One Rafael Devers swing. That’s all. Just one. But it was a beauty.
Devers is ready to join the other five or so under 25-year-olds that are taking ownership of baseball, with the Yankees Gleyber Torres in that group.
On a day when nothing of note happened for the Red Sox, getting only two hits in the 9-1 loss, Devers’ home run, or, better yet, bomb to right center in the fourth inning, was a sight to behold.
It was only Devers’ second game of the spring. He apparently hasn’t warmed up to the “load management” concept.
“He’s a special guy,” said Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke. “I know he asked me if he was playing tomorrow, and we’re going to find out from our medical group. He said, ‘I want to play every day.’ He’s not going to play every day, but we’ll get him out there.”
A year ago, Devers played 156 games, the most on the team.
He had a few other impressive “mosts,” too, including hits (201), doubles (54) and batting average (.311), on a team that included Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.
Oh yeah, he’s 23.
Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino, a Northeastern University graduate, pitched an inning of perfect relief against the Red Sox yesterday. He avoided seeing Devers.
Ottavino recalled a game last year when he threw one of his best pitches, which Devers lined out.
“He’s as gifted a hitter as there is,” said Ottavino. “He’s got a really good swing.
His hands are strong. He covers the entire plate. I faced him a few times last year and he comes to the plate to hit.
He’s not up there waiting. He comes to hit.”
Devers said this offseason wasn’t different from the year before, other than more work on his defense.
“It’s important for me that I am known as a complete player,” said Devers, through an interpreter. “I work hard on my defense every day. I like playing defense. I feel like I’m improving.”
While the Red Sox lost a key piece, an MVP-like cog in their lineup with the Mookie Betts trade, with Andrew Benintendi, Devers, Bogaerts and Martinez, there are a lot of runs and hopefully a lot of fun days ahead.
Which brings us to Devers’ smile.
It never seems to go away.
“No, I smile all of the time,” said Devers. “I smile because I’m happy. I love baseball. This is what I do for a living. Why wouldn’t I smile?”
So who said yesterday was a bad day?
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
