FOXBOROUGH – The last time we were at this same, exact point, the New England Patriots had just lost a nationally-televised game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Patriots Dynasty was finished according to most of the nation, including a studio host/ex-NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback named Trent Dilfer, among others. Tom Brady’s game was believed to be in a steep decline.
And the next opponent on the schedule, as luck would have it, was the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yes, those “We’re on to Cincinnati” Bengals.
That was Sept. 29, 2014.
It was so bad around here that coach Bill Belichick was asked if he’d considering benching Brady in favor of a kid named Jimmy Garoppolo.
A lot has happened since then. Deflate-gate. An MVP for Brady. Four Super Bowl trips. Three Super Bowl wins.
In other words, “they”, whomever they were, couldn’t have been more wrong.
Fast forward to Sunday night, during the second quarter of the Patriots-Chiefs game.
Social media was exploding.
Ex-players, ESPN analysts, etc. were chiming in.
The dynasty is over after three losses to the best three teams on their schedule – Baltimore, Houston and Kansas City.
Then the second half began taking shape. There was a blocked punt by Nate Ebner, a big-time tackle/strip by Devin McCourty of Travis Kelce, another trick play (James White to Jakobi Meyers) and maybe the best half of football this Patriots defense has played all season, after holding this very good offense to three points.
While the referees didn’t help matters, blowing a touchdown by N’Keal Harry and a fumble the Patriots could’ve advanced 50 yards, the loss was secondary.
The Patriots are 10-3, which is apparently not a death sentence, with games against (at) Cincinnati, Buffalo and Miami. The point is 13-3 isn’t out of the question.
“If anyone says these guys are dead they don’t know what they’re talking about,” said Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. “I’ve been playing these guys a long time. They’re tough. They don’t quit. I saw the look in (Tom Brady’s) eyes on the last drive. As long as he’s out there, they always are a team to worry about. Always.”
Brady and the offense is a problem. But something clicked in that near comeback.
Brady was playing ugly and seemingly enjoying it. The dinking-and-dunking to rookies and no-names was getting the job done.
Basically, the Patriots may have forged an identity in losing.
“They play the game right,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for only 57 yards in the second half.
“If they’re not clicking on offense or they’re not clicking on defense, they’re clicking on special teams,” he said. “The other unit picks them up. When you have a team that plays the game the right way, they find ways to win if they’re not supposed to.”
The best barometer of this game and this Patriots team was Belichick’s opening at his post-game presser.
Normally in a catatonic state after losses, particularly in the big games, he went out of his way to praise his team, saying “I’m really proud of the way our team competed tonight.”
He’s beating everyone to the punch. The Never Patriots will be out in full force this morning.
“I have so much respect for these Patriots, man,” said Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy. “We aren’t chopped liver you know. Neither is Baltimore. A break here or a call there, who knows, maybe they win. These guys play with pride. They’re smart. And they hit hard. Anybody that says the Patriots are done should come out here (to Gillette Stadium) and put some pads on.”
But maybe, just maybe this Patriots team, in losing, finally won.
And thankfully, the Patriots are on to 1-12 Cincinnati.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@gloucestertimes.com.
