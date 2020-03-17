End of an Era  

He’s gone.
Tom Brady announced on social media Tuesday morning that he plans to leave the New England Patriots after 20 seasons with the franchise.
“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredibly TEAM accomplishments,” Brady wrote in a farewell post. “I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.
“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” he continued. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared – a lifetime of fun memories.”
Brady officially becomes an unrestricted free agent this week for the first time in his career, and his future has been one of the most closely followed stories in football since the NFL offseason began.
Although Brady indicated that he won’t return to New England, he has reportedly not decided where he will play next season and will be exploring his options. The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are believed to be among the top contenders to land Brady.
According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Brady informed Patriots owner Robert Kraft of his decision on Monday night. Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick released statements on Tuesday thanking Brady for everything he had done for the organization.
“How do I possibly sum up the depth of my gratitude to Tom Brady for what he’s given us these past 20 years, or the sadness I feel knowing it’s ending?” Kraft wrote. “I love Tom like a son and I always will. He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans.”
“Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect and appreciation. Tom’s success as a player and his character as a person are exceptional,” Belichick said. “Nothing about the end of Tom’s Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was. With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone’s adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years.”
Brady leaves New England as the greatest quarterback in franchise history, having led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships since being drafted as a sixth round pick (No. 199 overall) in 2000.
Upon taking over for long-time starter Drew Bledsoe in early 2001 after the veteran suffered an injury, Brady made an immediate impact, leading the Patriots to their first championship in Super Bowl XXXVI.
Brady went on to lead New England to three Super Bowl titles in his first four seasons as starter, and in 2007 he enjoyed a breakthrough year statistically, posting what was at that time was the greatest statistical single season by a quarterback in league history. He threw for 4,806 yards and a then-record 50 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions, leading the Patriots to an undefeated regular season before the team was upset by the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.
Brady suffered a major setback in 2008 when he missed the entire season with a torn ACL, but he returned in 2009 and maintained his dominance throughout the next decade-plus, finishing his Patriots tenure with three MVP awards, three First Team All-Pro selections and 14 Pro Bowl nods.
He was consistently among the best quarterbacks in football throughout the 2010s, elevating his game even into his late 30s and early 40s to stave off a challenge from presumed successor Jimmy Garoppolo. He won three more Super Bowls in five seasons after turning 37, including his sixth and most recent title at 41 in 2018.
Brady finishes his Patriots tenure with a 219-64 regular season record and a 30-11 record in 41 postseason games. He reached the playoffs in 17 of his 18 healthy seasons as the starter, winning 17 AFC East titles and reaching the Super Bowl nine times.
He also owns virtually all of the Patriots’ franchise passing records, throwing for 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns in the regular season and 11,388 yards and 73 touchdowns in the playoffs. He led New England on 58 game-winning drives and 45 fourth-quarter comebacks, including 13 game-winning drives and nine fourth-quarter comebacks in the playoffs.
Brady’s most famous moments came on the biggest stage, leading game-winning drives in all six of New England’s Super Bowl victories. He first established his greatness at the end of Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams, leading the Patriots down the field to set up Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning field goal. He followed that later by helping New England score 14 unanswered points to beat the Seattle Seahawks for his fourth title in Super Bowl XLIX, and in 2016 he engineered the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, helping erase a 28-3 deficit late in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI, 34-28, in overtime.
With Brady gone, New England’s in-house quarterback options are now second-year signal caller Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round pick out of Auburn in 2019, and Cody Kessler, a 2016 third-round pick who has started 12 games in his first four seasons in the league.
