Excitement building as Sale inches closer to return

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.