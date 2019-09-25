In case you haven’t noticed, we are in the early stages of the over-glorification and over-saturation of honoring this, the 100th NFL season, and the game’s rich history.
Early indications are that NFL history, from 1910 to 2018, was much more interesting than the NFL has been in 2019.
So much so, it had better pick up the pace as we enter the quarter-pole to the NFL season this weekend.
Boredom, particularly when the lights are brightest on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights, has hovered around the last three weeks like a late September hurricane.
There are concerns, at least the NFL had better be looking at them that way, that had better be rectified for this season to be more enjoyable and must-see TV:
1. A third AFC team enters mix
Everybody knows that the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, not necessarily in that order, will probably be doing battle for the AFC Championship. That’s OK.
What isn’t OK is that there appears to be no other threat to their destiny. Nobody, and we mean nobody, has looked like a formidable foe for either team in the AFC Divisional Weekend.
The L.A. Chargers are a mess. The Steelers and Colts, because of franchise QB issues we didn’t expect, are finished. And the Baltimore Ravens are still trying to figure things out.
2. Pats, Chiefs game is meaningful
The game is scheduled for Dec. 8 at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots hosting the Chiefs. It will be the Game of the Year, barring injuries to Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes or Bill Belichick (maybe he gets sick).
If the Pats or Chiefs have more than a 2-game deficit between them, say one team is 12-0 and the other is 10-2, that result won’t mean too much. And being that it is already penciled in as Game of the Year, that will hurt a struggling league.
The NFL is desperate for big games and this is it.
3. Rodgers, Packers stay on course
When Aaron Rodgers is good, especially really good, the NFL is at a different place. He is seen as an all-time great, maybe the most gifted quarterback ever (not named Patrick Mahomes).
The Packers are 3-0 and, quite frankly, Rodgers has been a bit player with the defense taking charge, finally, after a decade of being MIA.
If Rodgers is around in late January, then we have storylines that will have people talking about a potentially great Super Bowl versus his “nemesis” Brady or the guy who plays most like him, Mahomes.
Rodgers is running out of time to compete for that second ring. He appears to have some help, which is good for the NFL.
4. Cleveland finishes strong
The most exciting team in the offseason was the Cleveland Browns, which was really good for the sport. Millennials love that cocky team, that quarterback (Baker Mayfield) and that acrobatic wide receiver (Odell Beckham Jr.).
After three weeks they couldn’t be more dull at 1-2. Mayfield looks like the 23rd best quarterback instead of a top-10 guy and OBJ, with no fault of his own, has been a non-factor.
The NFL needs new blood, not just for this year, but for the next decade, and the Browns appeared to be “ that” team.
There is still time, but their schedule doesn’t ease up (Next 6 games: Ravens, @49ers, Seahawks, @Patriots, @Broncos and Bills) until mid-November. By then, though, doing damage in January might be out of the question.
5. Healthy QBs and higher-scoring games
Not to belabor the point, but the NFL, especially on its night games, needs to be more enjoyable. Let’s be honest: If there was no betting on the games, fantasy and props, basketball might officially be America’s game.
While we’re not into 47-45 games, we do enjoy more exciting plays and more games in the 30s.
Some of these teams look ugly just trying to convert first downs.
While many people don’t like QBs getting the royal treatment from referees, we are seeing what happens when some of our best QBs take off weeks or months. The game suffers.
The Jets backup quarterback Luke Falk had no right playing against the Patriots. But he had to. And he couldn’t complete a pass over the first down marker when he needed to several times.
Bill Burt is executive sports editor for The Eagle-Tribune and has been covering the Patriots and NFL since 1991. You can email him at bburt@eagletribune.com or follow him on Twitter at @burttalkssports.
