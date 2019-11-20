Folk not a hero just yet

FOXBOROUGH -- Nick Folk has been around long enough to understand it’s different here in New England.
From the outside looking in, and as he’s finding out, from the inside looking out.
It’s only been a few weeks but new Patriots kicker is quietly carving out a niche for himself on this latest run for the Super Bowl.
By quietly I mean he hasn’t screwed up. Yet.
Folk’s been perfect, 5-for-5 in field goals and 3-for-3 in the kicker’s newest nightmare, extra points.
“Believe me, I’ve been on the other side,” said the 35-year-old Folk, whose career record versus the Patriots, mostly as a N.Y. Jet, was 3-13.
“They've always had an aura about them," he said. "They don’t make mistakes. And they almost always win.”
The inside is interesting. As impressed as Folk was in Philadelphia on Sunday night, it was two weeks earlier, in Baltimore, that won him over.
“That was a tough game to start,” recalled Folk. “The Ravens jumped out to that lead (17-0). It didn’t look good. I was struck by the attitude on the sidelines.
"There was no bickering,” said Folk. “And then we fought back and probably should’ve tied it there (before the half), missing by a inch. We ended up falling short, but I was impressed with the resolve of this team that game. I was really was.”
Well, it sort happened again on Sunday, with the Eagles jumping out to a 10-0 lead, with all of the momentum.
But three Folk field goals closed it to 10-9 at the half, setting up the first drive of the second half which was finished off when the Patriots took the lead on a double-pass, Tom Brady to Julian Edelman to Phillip Dorsett.
“I’ve never seen the communication I see here on the sidelines,” said Folk. “From coaches to players, from coaches to coaches, from players to coaches ... everyone. It’s remarkable how everyone here seems to work together with one purpose. It's pretty cool to watch.”
Speaking of watching, when Stephen Gostkowski was finished for the season, Folk started watching the Patriots a little more closely, for obvious reasons.
He noticed that Mike Nugent, the first replacement, wasn’t just arbitrarily kicking field goals.
“I saw the way they were using Nuggey,” said Folk of his pal. “If they had a 50-yarder they weren’t kicking it. You could see the importance of field position here, especially the way the defense has been playing."
Nugent was out of the NFL more than 1 1/2 seasons after being put on the injured reserve list by Tampa Bay after four games in 2016. He was released in February of 2017.
After not finding a job in 2018, his only other action since this Patriots' gig was in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football (AAF), with the Arizona Hotshots, where he was the top kicker in the league -- 12 for 16 field goals, including a league best 55-yarder.
Folk has tried, so far successfully, to not get caught up in the two-decades' history of the Patriots.
"They've won six Super Bowls and all of that, but I can't look at it that way," said Folk. "I've tried to come in and work hard, just focusing on what I need to do. That's it."
Thus far the results have been good, not missing a kick. The asterisk is three kicks have been inside of 30 yards and not one of 40 yards or longer.
Basically there have been no "Folk hero" kicks just yet.
"Folk’s done a good job for us," said Belichick, who throws around compliments like this like most people throw around man-hole covers.
"He only has a few opportunities in a game, like all kickers do, but he’s shown a good level of performance and dependability," said Belichick. "We’ve seen that in practice as well, consistency. So, he’s been good there. He’s worked well with Jake [Bailey] and Joe [Cardona], and I think that operation is improving ... I wouldn’t say we’re there yet, but it’s improving and it’s been productive."
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@gloucestertimes.com.
Folk on Belichick vs. Rex
Not only does Nick Folk get to experience The Patriot Way this season late season, but he gets to compare it to a "slightly" time frame he had with the N.Y. Jets -- The Rex Ryan Era.
"I got to see the emotional side of Rex Ryan," said Folk. "And honestly, I had a great time there. Rex was an interesting, excitable coach."
Slightly different than his current head coach?
"Yes," said Folk. "There's not a lot of emotion out of Bill. But I like that, too."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.