The New England Patriots played an almost perfect game on Sunday.
Mind you, it’s not the perfection you’ve been used to the last two decades.
Big leads. Touchdowns with precision. Controlling game. Bend-but-don’t-break on defense. And we’re on to the next “Cincinnati.” That’s what we saw in the Tom Brady era.
This is different, really sort of boring to talk about. It’s called complementary football, by the architect, Bill Belichick. It means “everybody,” well almost everybody, contributed to the big “W.”
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton appeared embarrassed while walking to the center of the field following Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Cardinals, while offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was offering words of encouragement.
It was almost as if he was saying, “Man, I’m sorry Josh. I stunk.”
Not really what you’d expect from a guy who played a role in a “near-perfect” game.
Newton didn’t play well. In fact, he didn’t play “average” either, completing only 9 of 18 passes for 84 yards and two interceptions.
Basically, those are embarrassing stats that we’re seeing a little too often.
The key is, though, that Newton contributed. He made a play when he had to, with his feet, converting a huge third down and added another 15 yards for taking a hit (which looked clean), setting the game-clinching field goal.
The defense, another big inconsistency in 2020, also came through on Sunday. That unit probably changed the course of the game with just one play at the end of the half, when linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley tackled Kenyan Drake at the one-inch line.
There were sacks by Chase Winovich and Adam Butler which killed two potential drives when the Cardinals had a lead. There was a blocked pass that was also intercepted by Butler, which quickly turned into the Patriots’ first lead (17-10). Best of all, by the defense, other than rendering Kyler Murray as average, was his top target, DeAndre Hopkins, becoming a non-factor in the second half (1 rec., 8 yards).
Allowing 17 points any week in this fantasy football ... I mean NFL season ... is a check mark for a defense.
But the unsung champion of the 5-6 Patriots is special teams, always a key player in Belichick’s “perfect” game.
Did the game change with the fourth-and-1 stop at the end of the half, or was it immediately after the Cardinals took the 10-0 lead when practice squad-er Donte Moncrief returned the kickoff 53 yards?
Seven plays later it was 10-7 on a James White fourth down run from the 5-yard line.
Then in the third quarter, an 83-yard touchdown return by Gunner Olszewski, which was wrongly cut short by a blocking penalty, eventually led to a game-tying 10-10 field goal.
There was Jake Bailey’s 50-yarder that was downed at the Cardinals’ 3-yard line.
The players of game was completed by one of the most consistent Patriots of them all, kicker Nick Folk.
Folk has now clinched two wins over the last month as the clock expired, a 51-yarder over the Jets, and 50-yarder to put away the Cardinals.
In fact, the Patriots are 3-1 since Folk’s kick to beat the Jets.
Again, this football is not easy on the eyes. But when it happens, in unison, with “everybody” participating, it feels pretty good.
