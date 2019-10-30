Halfway Home Could the Patriots go undefeated? It can no longer be ruled out

I remember the day, April 29, 2007. The New England Patriots acquired Hall-of-Fame talent but oft-disgruntled Randy Moss for a measly fourth round pick.
The rumbling started soon after.
"Could this team could go undefeated?"
Running the table was a constant theme right from the beginning, one that obviously picked up steam once the Patriots offense started setting fire to every opposing defense it faced. New England did wind up finishing 16-0, but when the Patriots ran out of gas in the playoffs and ultimately lost to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl, the narrative became an albatross that players admitted weighed them down by the end.
Now here we are, a dozen years later, and the Patriots are once again halfway to perfect season. Yet for all of the team's success, especially on defense, the possibility of a perfect season has been almost totally absent from both the local and national conversation.
Did New Englanders learn their lesson? Or, better yet, is everybody around here overly cautious?
There is still a lot of football to be played, but this Patriots team has already accomplished things that we've never seen in the NFL. At the season's midway point, it's time we start considering the possibility that this team might have what it takes to do what the 2007 team couldn't.
Why it could happen
The 2007 Patriots' offense was the most prolific the NFL had ever seen, and now this year's defense might be just as dominant, if not more. The "boogeymen" have been torturing opposing defenses from the jump, and the numbers are off the charts.
New England either leads the league or is top five in nearly every major defensive statistic. The Patriots rank first in the NFL in sacks (31), interceptions (19) and takeaways (25). They've consistently gotten off the field, allowing only 15 of 96 third down conversions (16%). The team's 7.6 points allowed per game would beat the 1977 Atlanta Falcons (9.2 in 14 games) and 2000 Baltimore Ravens (10.3 in 16 games) for the best mark of the modern era.
Most incredibly, the defense has scored as many touchdowns (4) as it has allowed.
Opposing passers haven't stood a chance. The Patriots have gotten pressure on 28.5% of dropbacks, and opposing quarterbacks have collectively posted a passer rating of 40.6. To put that into perspective, you could play an entire game and throw nothing but incompletions and still post a score of 39.6.
No wonder Sam Darnold was seeing ghosts.
Beyond the production is the depth. There's not a single player on defense who you might look at and say "that guy isn't good enough," and that includes the backups. Stephon Gilmore and Jamie Collins are looking like runaway All-Pros, and quite a few others — Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Devin McCourty in particular — are all playing some of the best football of their careers as well.
The biggest testament to the defense's greatness? We've managed to make it nearly 500 words without mentioning Tom Brady.
The 42-year-old signal caller still has it, and while the offense isn't as prolific as it's been in the past, the Patriots still lead the league with 31.2 points per game. Julian Edelman is still healthy and productive, newcomer Mohamed Sanu will help give Brady an extra set of hands, and first-round pick N'Keal Harry could potentially rejoin the active roster as soon as this week.
Why it probably won't
So all of that being said, it can't be ignored that New England's first half schedule was a joke.
Miami. New York. Washington. Every week has brought a new tomato can for the Patriots to knock over. Even preseason darlings Pittsburgh and Cleveland have proven to be massive disappointments, and Buffalo isn't as good as its 5-2 record would suggest.
Starting the weekend, New England's road gets much tougher. Going on the road to face Baltimore is a tall order, and Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City will all present a much greater challenge afterwards than any team New England has seen so far.
The Patriots can beat any of them, but can they beat all of them?
Offensively, injuries have taken their toll. New England played without three starting offensive linemen last weekend, and both tight end and fullback have been revolving doors all season long. Sony Michel and the running game as a whole have underperformed, and the Patriots have been constantly working to find the right combination of weapons at receiver for Brady to thrive.
Kicker remains a question mark too, with Mike Nugent being jettisoned in favor of Nick Folk on Tuesday.
With the trading deadline come and gone, there won't be any reinforcements coming beyond Sanu and the two injured reserve return designees, most likely Harry and left tackle Isaiah Wynn.
But then again, adding two potential impact receivers and a starting left tackle for the stretch run? That's no small thing.
Can the Patriots go undefeated? Right now it's still a long shot, but with each passing week the team's chances get better and better.
Could the Patriots lose this weekend? Absolutely. But what if they don't? What if they run right over Baltimore the way they have everyone else?
We've spent so much time studying this team's flaws when the simple truth has been staring us in the face from the beginning. This team could be special, and unlikely as it may be, it's time to start considering the possibility that these Patriots might just have what it takes to slay the elephant in the room and finish what the 2007 team started.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@gloucestertimes.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
