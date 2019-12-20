Improved linemates would boost Krejci's game

As David Krejci goes, so go the Boston Bruins.
Sounds crazy, right? The fortunes of a franchise resting on the shoulders of a soon-to-be 34-year-old second line center doesn’t make much sense.
But maybe, in some small way, it does.
The best Bruins’ teams of the last decade — cue up the 2011, 2013 and 2019 editions — were all powerful down the middle of the ice, led by Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
Bergeron, who is 34, is still a point-per-game player (11-17-28 in 26 games) when healthy. Skating with two of the NHL’s best point producers in Brad Marchand and the league’s leading marksman, David Pastrnak, certainly helps.
But what about Krejci, who had the lone shootout goal in the Bruins’ 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday?
Still a viable offensive player who tied his career high with 73 points a year ago, he hasn’t been able to find any consistency with a rotating cast of linemates. While he’s been paired with Jake DeBrusk on his left and Charlie Coyle on his right side the most often, it’s certainly not etched in Black-and-Gold granite the way the Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak trio is.
When Bergeron missed some time recently, Krejci easily slid up to the top spot with Nos. 63 and 88 and saw his point totals spike. Back in his normal role on the second line, he’s been paired with young guys (Anders Bjork, Peter Cehlarik), a third liner (Danton Heinen), a fourth liner (Chris Wagner) and a guy who slides in and out of the lineup, depending on who’s healthy and what the matchups are (Brett Ritchie).
One wonders if they’d ever turn back to Karson Kuhlman, who developed some late-season chemistry riding right wing with Krejci at the end of last year — but who has been scoreless in eight games with Boston this time around.
None of this means that Krejci can’t still be a dependable skater for this team. He was tied for fourth on the club in scoring (7-16-23) heading into Thursday night with a terrific plus-16 rating. He wins about 53 percent of his faceoffs, has a pair of game-winning goals, including one in OT, and has scored a pair of man up goals on the second power play unit while averaging about 17-and-a-half minutes of ice time per night.
There are those who feel that DeBrusk isn’t a true second liner. Others say that Coyle’s best value to the team lies as its third line center, where he can still produce offensively while playing a heavy, checking game and wearing down other team’s skilled players. (The consensus here: no on DeBrusk, but yes with Coyle).
So it stands to reason, if head coach Bruce Cassidy and his staff cycle forwards in and out of the second line to find the right fit for Krejci, that maybe the best option lies outside the organization?
Ilya Kovalchuk might be the first name that comes to mind; the 36-year-old former Russian sniper was cut by the Kings Monday less than a year-and-a-half into his three-year, $18.75 million contract he signed in the summer of 2018. He might be re-energized with a contender like the Bruins. But is a guy with 19 goals in his last 81 games willing to play the disciplined three-zone style that Cassidy requires? Remember, he was a dreadful minus-36 during his time in Los Angeles. That’s not a chance I’d be willing to take, even on a veteran minimum deal.
So where’s the answer? Top 6 wingers aren’t traded for pennies on the dollar (or, really, traded much at all in season).
The Bruins would have to get creative and deal young prospects and/or picks to acquire one.
Could general manager Don Sweeney, say, pry Jason Zucker away from Minnesota in such a move, or swing a deal for Oliver Bjorkstrand of Columbus? Would they even consider bringing in a guy like Chris Kreider, the burly Boxford native who’s in the final year of his contract with the Rangers? (Krejci has had much success playing alongside ‘heavy’ guys like Kreider in the past, such as Milan Lucic, Nathan Horton and, for a short time, Rick Nash).
Whether it’s a member of the current roster, someone else in the system, help from outside the organization ... Krejci needs to find some regular linemates so he can once again start playing to the best of his ability.
Contact Phil Stacey at pstacey@gloucestertimes.com or @PhilStacey_SN.
