Is Pats lockerroom over Brown fiasco? That is the question

FOXBORO -- Raise your hand if you are surprised that Antonio Brown is no longer a New England Patriot.
(Nobody raised their hand.)
OK, now that's out of the way, let's get to brass tacks:
It was too good to be true.
All of it.
Brown and head coach Bill Belichick getting along. Brown and Tom Brady trumping the Randy Moss-Brady duo. Brown and The Patriot Way. And, last but not least, Brown not having a lapse in judgement and typing feverishly on his Smart Phone.
Honestly, it was remarkable, that it took 11 days for Brown do something totally stupid as a Patriot.
Should the Patriots have released him upon hearing the civil suit on sexual assault claims? Maybe. That story, especially from his side, was sketchy at best.
But the Patriots appeared willing to let it play out and allow the NFL conduct their investigation. Brown incredible talent, we surmised, earned him the special treatment. The fact the suit was filed a day after he became a Patriot was also weird.
So what now?
The Patriots are 2-0 and appear, as crazy as this sounds, to be better than they've ever been. Yes, "ever."
Which is why this is so perplexing. Belichick did not have to take this risk -- it appears the Patriots will not have to pay the guaranteed portion of Brown's contract ($9 million).
The risk is not with surviving without Brown, but instead how the rest of the Patriots team looks at the Brown fiasco.
Do Patriots players question what many of us have questioned since the signing was announced the day before the Patriots opener?
The Belichick-led Patriots have dealt with these kinds of in-season "distractions" before.
Late in the 2001 season Drew Bledsoe was upset he wasn't the starter and later Terry Glenn was suspended. Days before the start of the 2003 season the Patriots traded away the popular Lawyer Milloy to the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots won Super Bowls in both of those seasons.
In 2009, Belichick sent four players home, including Adalius Thomas and Moss, because they were late due to an early December snowstorm. The Pats finished 10-6 that season and were buried by the Ravens in the Wild Card game in Foxboro, 33-14
This is not good news for Brown. Belichick was really the only person in pro football – maybe Nick Saban in college football would be the other – who would be able to somewhat control Brown and his immature personality. With help from Brady, of course.
Wrong.
For 11 days, it appeared, remarkably, that this Patriots-Brown duo was working. Brown wasn’t posting on Instragram fives time a day, with fake “Praise God” proclamations or bragging about his number of followers.
His play in Miami last week showed signs that his Brady-Brown duo could be legendary once they get on the same page.
But these texts, whether “intimidating” or not, are as stupid as stupid can be.
While it's easy to point the finger at Brown, being that he blew it, the Patriots are left, embarrassingly I might add, licking their wounds.
Brown is gone. So are his antics. But will he and his special treatment be forgotten in the locker room? That is the question.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@gloucestertimes.com.
