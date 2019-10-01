CANTON — Preseason media day marks a new beginning — a fresh start, if you will — for the grueling campaign to come.
That reality was preached and reiterated by a myriad of Boston Celtics players — both familiar and unfamiliar to the franchise — who took the podium for the first time this fall Monday afternoon in Canton.
Sure, all NBA teams should have that approach each October entering training camp. But this season, even more so than others, the Green Team has a chance to create a new identity as they turn the page on a wildly disappointing 2018-19 run.
“We all love playing basketball, and basketball is something that puts us at ease ... it is a fresh start; we’ve all seen Jaylen Brown’s hair, right?,” sixth-year guard Marcus Smart quipped in reference to Brown’s newly shaved head. “I think that kind of let’s you know how fresh of a start it is.”
All jokes aside, the C’s do have a new-look squad for the third consecutive year ... and that appears to be a good thing.
We’re all aware of the departure of Kyrie Irving and arrival of Kemba Walker, as well as the additions of perhaps the most intriguing rookie class since Jayson Tatum hopped on board three years ago.
Walker seems like a seamless fit to replace the role of the theatrical Kyrie ‘Uncle Drew’ Irving: he’s a proven vet who can score at will and brings an important aura of leadership to the locker room. But what about the void lost with Al Horford? One of the most consistent and reliable players both on and off the court for the Celtics over the last three seasons is now in Philly.
How will Boston replace his production as it once again looks to prove itself as a top contender in the East? Bringing in journeyman Enes Kanter is certainly a great start.
Kanter likely had a slew of options following a successful 23-game stint in Portland to end last season. But for a guy that went through the worst of the worst during his time with the lowly New York Knicks, who were openly trying to lose games, joining the Celtics was a breath of fresh air for the Turkish big man.
“One of the biggest reasons I picked the Celtics was because of their players and their coaching system,” said the cheerful Kanter. “I’m a competitor, so if someone tells me to go out there not to win, it’s not in my blood. I’m going out there to win every game and play hard and give myself 100 percent every time. If someone tells me to do the opposite, I’m not going to accept it.
“It doesn’t matter who’s telling me: the organization, the ownership, the fans, this and that. I just want to go out there and win. That’s one of the biggest reasons that I picked the Celtics — because they never tank.”
From the Celtics’ perspective, they didn’t bring in Kanter to exactly “replace” Horford. But it’s hard to ignore some of the similarities in their games.
First and foremost, they’re both strong rebounders (Kanter holds a career 7.6 rebound per game average; Horford is at 8.4). They can both score (Kanter’s at 11.6 ppg for his career; Horford at 14.1), and they both bring contagious energy and leadership to the court. If Kanter’s usage on a minutes-per-game basis was equal to that of Horford over the course of his career, their statistical averages would be eerily similar.
Moreover, like Horford, Kanter figures to be an extremely likeable personality. He’s more outgoing and outspoken than the former — he opened his presser on Monday by offering a plate of cookies to the media in attendance — but he has the same heart and same willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team.
Take his summer, for example: “I remember last year when the season was over, all of my teammates were talking about how they were going to go home and play Fortnite all day, or how they were just going to go to the beach and hang out all day,” said Kanter. “And I’m like, ‘You know what? All that’s a waste of time.’
“We have so much time to be able to just go out there and inspire, so that’s why I asked my manager what the record by an NBA player for most basketball camps was. He told me it’s only nine, and that actually made me very sad.
“So we organized 53 basketball camps in 30 states and when we do basketball camps, we don’t just play basketball: we talk about nutrition, we talk about education, and talk about respecting each other and just giving back to the community. We try to be amazing, so next year we’re going to try to beat our record and do 60 (camps) in 40 states.”
I think I can speak for all the Celtics fans out there in saying, “Welcome to the squad, Enes.”
Nick Giannino can be reached at ngiannino@gloucestertimes.com or 978-338-2648. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
