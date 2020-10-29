Knockout blow or season saver: Patriots face must win game at Buffalo

Next Tuesday is officially Decision Day. After months of speculation about whether to maintain the current course or chart a new path, we will finally have clarity on what the future holds.
For our country, yes, but also for the New England Patriots.
It's fitting that Tuesday, Nov. 3, is not only our nation's Election Day but also the date of potentially the most consequential NFL trade deadline the Patriots have faced in decades. By Tuesday we will know once and for all whether this Patriots team has any hope of contending, and should New England lose a fourth straight game to fall to 2-5, the Patriots will have to decide whether or not to blow it all up and start over from scratch.
And how fitting would it be for the Buffalo Bills to deliver the knockout blow?
The Bills have been Tom Brady and the Patriots' whipping boys for the better part of 20 years. Since Brady took over as the starting quarterback in 2001 New England has gone 34-4 against the Bills, including a seven-game win streak dating back to 2016. Two of those four losses can be chalked up as flukes too, given the most recent (16-0 on Oct. 2, 2016) came in the final week of Brady's Deflategate suspension with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, and the one before that (17-9 on Dec. 28, 2014) came in Week 17 when the Patriots were resting their starters for the playoffs.
But in recent years the Bills have gotten their mojo back, and under head coach Sean McDermott they have steadily closed the gap between themselves and the Patriots. Last year's matchups were both one-score games, and when Buffalo came to New England in late December the Patriots had to come from behind in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.
Now? It appears the Bills have finally surpassed the Patriots and are ready to take out two decades of frustration on their longtime rivals.
Right now the Bills are a better football team than the Patriots. They have a better quarterback in Josh Allen, better receivers in Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, a more consistent run game and more depth on defense. They have gotten off to a 5-2 start and hold a 1.5 game lead in the AFC East standings, and they know if they beat the Patriots on Sunday it will effectively be the final nail in the coffin of the Patriots dynasty.
Short of reaching the Super Bowl, this is as big a game for Buffalo as you can possibly get in 2020. That's what New England faces this weekend with its season on the line.
If New England can go on the road and beat Buffalo this Sunday, then the Patriots will still have a chance to make something of this year. The Patriots would be 3-4 and just 1.5 games back of the Bills for first place in the division, and with a Monday night game against the hopeless New York Jets coming up afterwards the Patriots would be well positioned to at least give themselves an honest shot of competing for a playoff spot in the second half of the season.
Should that happen, maybe the Patriots don't make any drastic moves before the trade deadline. Maybe they keep all of their high value players and even add a wide receiver or two?
But if they lose? It's over. Finally, officially, over. This season, the dynasty, all of it.
Accepting that reality, nothing should be off the table come Tuesday. Joe Thuney? Stephon Gilmore? Julian Edelman? Cam Newton!? If a good deal is there to be had, the Patriots should be willing to make it.
One way or another the Patriots find themselves at a crossroads, and what happens over the next week will go a long way towards determining the future of the franchise.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@gloucestertimes.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.