Krejci leaving Bruins to play in native Czech Republic

FILE - Boston Bruins' David Krejci is shown during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia, in this Saturday, April 10, 2021, file photo. Krejci is leaving the Boston Bruins after 14 NHL seasons to continue his hockey career in his native Czech Republic. Krejci announced what he called a difficult decision in a social media post sent out by the Bruins on Friday, July 30, 2021. The 35-year-old whose contract expired had said he needed time to think about his future. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)