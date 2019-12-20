Long a foregone conclusion, Patriots have to earn AFC East title this year

FOXBOROUGH — For the better part of two decades, the AFC East has been a fait accompli for the New England Patriots.
Year after year, the New England would dominate all comers while the rest of the division floundered in its wake. Then sometime midseason, usually by late November, the t-shirt game would arrive. New England would win, the players would get their latest "AFC East Champions" gear and then everybody would look ahead to the playoffs down the road.
That's been the story for 16 of the last 18 years since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick first broke through together in 2001. The two years the Patriots didn't win the division? Way back in 2002, before the dynasty really got going, and in 2008, when Brady missed essentially the entire season with a torn ACL.
The Patriots have rarely faced a serious challenge from within the division throughout that stretch, but this year is proving to be a different story. The Buffalo Bills have emerged as a worthy contender to the Patriots' AFC East throne, and when the two teams meet at Gillette Stadium this Saturday, it will be arguably the most important AFC East game of the Brady-Belichick era.
It's no surprise that the team is approaching this weekend's showdown with a heightened sense of urgency.
"Absolutely. That’s what we’re here for," Belichick said. "You work all year to put yourself in a position to play in a game like this where you can win the division. So, you couldn’t say that in Week 4, or Week 6, or Week 8 – whatever it was. Well, we’re saying that now, so now is the time for us to play and coach our best football. That’s what we’re all here for."
While New England will probably win the AFC East regardless of how Saturday's game plays out, a loss would be a devastating setback to New England's long term goals, while a win would set the team up well heading into the playoffs.
If New England wins, the Patriots will clinch their 17th divisional title since 2001 and maintain the No. 2 seed in the AFC, staving off the Kansas City Chiefs in the race for the first round bye heading into the final week of the season.
Should New England lose, however, things get complicated. Yes, the Patriots could and probably would still clinch the AFC East with a Week 17 win over the lowly Miami Dolphins, but the team would lose control of its own destiny in the race for the first round bye. Kansas City could overtake the Patriots by winning out in that scenario, which would force New England to play on Wild Card weekend for the first time since 2009.
Coming into the season, few would have predicted this Week 16 game with the Buffalo Bills would have such high stakes, and fewer would have expected such a compelling matchup. Yet it's clear now that the Bills (10-4) are legit, boasting a defense that ranks second in the NFL in points allowed (15.9 points per game) and third in yards allowed (291.9 yards per game).
The last time New England and Buffalo met in Week 4, the Bills held New England's offense to just nine points, with the eventual game-winning touchdown coming on special teams via a blocked punt in the eventual 16-10 win. The Buffalo defense has remained consistent ever since, and Belichick said that very little has changed since that last meeting.
"They virtually have had no injuries. I mean, it’s the exact same – it’s really the same players," Belichick said. "[Ed] Oliver’s obviously gained a lot of experience and he’s a good player, but it’s really pretty much the same group. They’ve been very healthy, have missed very little time. Their rotations are pretty solid and consistent because they’ve had all those guys available."
Though history suggests how this game will end, it's clear that this t-shirt game won't be anything like the others. After years of cruising to the top of the AFC East heap, the Patriots appreciate the challenge laid out before them.
"Everybody puts a lot into it and that's for moments like this," Brady said. "You work out all offseason, you train to be a part of these games. And this is a big game against a very good team. That's what it's all about. That's why we're here, to play in games like this."
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@gloucestertimes.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
