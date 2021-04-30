Mac Jones is the one

Bill Belichick gambled.
How many times have I written that before?
Well, this was a little different. There is something a little more at stake here ... as in the next decade or so.
Belichick apparently had Mac Jones in his sights for two months, visiting Jones’ Pro Day with his top lieutenant Josh McDaniels a month ago in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
It appears they decided Jones, who had a career year with Alabama last year -- completion percentage 77.2, 346.2 yards per game, 41 TD passes, 4 interceptions -- while leading the Crimson Tide to a national title, was their guy, ahead of Ohio State’s Justin Fields.
The gamble was getting Jones, whom they obviously believe is a franchise quarterback. By “franchise quarterback” I mean a dude that can lead a team to a Super Bowl.
Why didn’t Belichick move up seven picks to Carolina’s No. 8, five picks to Dallas’ No. 10 or two picks to L.A. Chargers’ 13?
Well, he figured, luckily, that the only team that might want to move up to get Jones, maybe New Orleans, didn’t have the capital at No. 28.
Jones is interesting because he’s the anti-Cam Newton. In fact, he more resembles Tom Brady, the quarterback Belichick appeared to be moving away from.
He’s tall and slow. He’s also smart and moves well in the pocket.
Isn’t this funny.
Belichick has gone out of his way talking about the changing quarterback position, the importance of moving and creating time.
And he chooses a Brady clone. A non-athletic (though he’s a little more athletic than Brady) guy, who makes great decisions.
You have to believe that this was signed off by Alabama coaching legend Nick Saban, at least the essential parts of Jones’ game, his ability to process information quickly.
An interesting tweet from former Patriots VP of Player of Personnel Scott Pioli on the pick:
“Congratulations Mac Jones. Terrific pick for the @patriots. Patience is very important part of the game & draft. Bill B followed a very important draft concept ‘let draft come to you.’ “
The knocks on Jones were his experience (only one year as a starter), his athleticism compared to the new-wave QBs, and his arm strength.
On Jones experience, I might make that a strength. Rather than transfer, like every other QB, he stuck it out behind Tua Tagovailoa for two years. He had to beat out impressive freshmen this year, too.
On Jones athleticism, as I’ve said many times before (thanks to Brady), throwing the ball and avoiding the rush inside the pocket with some footwork is more important than running.
On Jones arm strength, it’s OK and probably could use a little work among his weakness.
Former NFL star quarterback Phil Simms said Jones is more of an old-school quarterback and the comparisons to Brady in terms of release, decision-making and accuracy are legitimate.
“There’s a lot to like,” said Simms. “He could be a great quarterback eventually.”
How and when will Jones be used is anybody’s guess.
One thing Jones has going for him, as Brady did when eventually took over, is that the Patriots should be a pretty good team by the time he is behind center consistently.
This puts an end to the quarterback position going forward, at least in the short term.
To be honest I didn’t see this opportunity, to have a guy like Jones, unless the Patriots mortgaged the future a bit, Instead, the Patriots gave up nothing to get Jones.
It’s too early to say Belichick won on Thursday. But he appears to have selected the football player he wanted.
A guy at quarterback a lot like the last guy.
There will never be another Tom Brady. But let’s be honest, in terms of physical attributes, processing information quickly and winning, this guy might be the closest thing since.
That’s probably not good news for the rest of the NFL.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.