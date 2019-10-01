BOSTON — Getting under the luxury tax in 2020 may be a short-term goal, but the Red Sox front office is keeping the long game in mind — even if they add a little payroll to do so.
Though Rafael Devers is due less than $1 million next season — he’s still under team control in pre-arbitration — the front office is planning to approach him about a contract extension this winter.
“That’s one of the many things on the agenda,” Eddie Romero, one of the acting GMs, told the Eagle-Tribune. “I think Raffy had an unbelievable year offensively and really defensively, too. The step up that he made, the improvement is a credit to him and our coaching staff that worked with him.
“I think all these situations are things that we as the management team right now, we have to consider,” Romero continued. “One of our goals is to get creative and try to find avenues to improve the team in the short term, but also thinking long term to maintain success here. I think we want Raffy to be a big part of that. So that’s definitely one of the things we have to discuss.”
An agreement would certainly add to the 2020 payroll, but could pay dividends down the road; Devers is a budding triple crown threat.
Early extensions are becoming increasingly common across Major League Baseball, as they can be a win-win for both sides. The player sacrifices arbitration and a year or two of free agency, and in return are given life-altering money and security.
Last spring, the Astros agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension with MVP candidate Alex Bregman, who forfeited his first two years as a free agent.
“I don’t know if that singular case, the Bregman case, is the best comp. It could be, but we haven’t had those discussions yet,” Romero said. “Once we start digging in on that, which is the next couple weeks, that’s when we’ll start getting to see what comparable contracts would look like.”
Romero knows Devers better than most. He scouted the third baseman as a 16-year-old in the Dominican Republic. The talent was always there, but his off-the-field makeup is something that drew the Red Sox to him, too.
“It’s amazing,” Romero said. “Obviously, there have been physical changes, but as a person he’s still the same kid. That’s one of the most refreshing and endearing things to Raffy. He always worked hard.
“One of the things that Alex (Cora) always points out about Raffy is whether he goes 6 for 6 or 0 for 6, if we’re shaking hands at the end of the game he’s happy,” Romero added. “That means a lot. He said from an early age, ‘I want to be with the Red Sox.’ Now to see what he’s doing here, incredibly proud.”
He’s an excellent ballplayer, but Devers’ rise also serves as a reminder. There’s a real reward for being thorough from the earliest stages of scouting to the hot corner on a Major League diamond.
“It’s the nature of scouting, you fail so much,” Romero said. “When you have the opportunity, not only how he’s grown professionally but also personally, man. He’s just such a good kid and he’s got a family of his own now. “When you still get to be involved with that and you see that kind of growth, it is crazy. Because we’re always really ticked off about who we missed and who we whiffed on and who we allowed to sign elsewhere for short money. Whatever the case may be. So when you do hit on one, it’s also relieving.”
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Gloucester Daily Times and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason.
