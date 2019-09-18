Mason: Mike Yastrzemski brings a whole lot of joy to Fenway Park

BOSTON — At its core, baseball is supposed to be cause for celebration.
It was easy to be reminded of that at Fenway Park last night.
After seven years of grinding through the minors, Mike Yastrzemski arrived at the ballpark his grandfather, Hall-of-Famer Carl, helped pack with fans for 23 seasons.
Yastrzemski has undoubtedly been one of baseball’s best stories this season. Fueled by a work ethic that may as well be genetic, the St. John’s Prep alum finally cracked the majors at 28 years old, and simply played too well to get sent back down.
He arrived at Fenway a San Francisco Giant, determined to relish returning to the place he made so many pilgrimages to as a kid.
“I got to walk in here by myself,” Yastrzemski said. “When I got to the field, there was a lot of memory of being in the stands. Being in the stands for the World Series.
Being in the stands for the ‘99 Home Run Derby, the All-Star Game.
Being with family at games.
“Those things overwhelm me more than actually playing here,” he continued. “Being able to do it in a setting with so many fond memories with friends, family. And then having them be able here, it’s special.”
In his final road trip as a manager, Bruce Bochy wasn’t going to let a moment like this go to waste.
The name atop his lineup card read, “Yastrzemski,” and the leadoff hitter would be patrolling left field, just as his grandpa always had.
“He gets the nod there,” Bochy said. “It’ll be a cool moment.
I’m sure for a lot of people here it’s going to be a great reminder of all the great things that his grandfather did. Bring some really special memories into their mind. So I look forward to it.
“This is cool for everybody.
The fans here in Boston, but for us too.”
There were plenty of friends and family in the stands last night, but hours before first pitch, the original “Yaz” and his grandson strode across the outfield grass, soaking in the early afternoon sun. His advice was simple: Just be yourself.
When professional athletes know a moment will be emotional, many resort to cliche as a crutch. There was none of that with the younger Yastrzemski.
He busted his tail to get to Fenway and he was going to soak it all in — not just for himself, but for so many fans his grandfather made, too.
“I’ve trained my whole life to block out situations and crowd noise,” Yastrzemski said.
“But I think tonight I need to take a step back and maybe get lost in one of the moments. Let myself appreciate that and experience it... I understand that it’s a once in a lifetime kind of thing.
“It’s not just special for me. It’s for everyone who had ever seen my grandfather play and been a Red Sox fan over history.
They have some sort of tie to them because of his historic value to the organization.
So while I think it is special for me, I need to let it be special for everybody else as well.”
Bochy is a card-carrying Carl Yastrzemski fan, too.
Given a chance to steal some time with the 80-year-old before the game, he pulled the legend into his office and picked his brain for a bit.
“I’m with a Hall of Famer that I grew up trying to impersonate as a hitter, as a kid, and here he was in my office,” Bochy mused. “So that’s a cool moment. I’m like anybody that grew up idolizing these guys when you get a chance to meet them. I enjoyed it. The beautiful thing about this game is that it does allow you to have moments like this.
These are memories that will stay with me for a lifetime.”
There were plenty of those made at Fenway last night.
The original “Yaz” might as well have a doctorate in weird Green Monster bounces, and told his grandson the only way to learn them was by fielding live shots, so the outfielder jogged out to get a crash course during batting practice.
When the game began and “Yastrzemski,” was announced over the PA, the home crowd erupted as if he was one of their own.
Then in the fourth inning, the 29-year-old went deep at Fenway Park, something his grandfather did 237 times. You couldn’t script it any better.
In the visitors’ dugout before the game, Yastrzemski was asked how long this September trip to Fenway Park had been on his radar.
“For life,” he replied. “It’s always a dream to play here when you’re growing up in New England.
But I kept it very focused on just surviving one more day in the big leagues, because there had been a lot of turnover on our team and I knew that they were looking for production. So in order to make it to Boston I had to play well. So I never really kept focused on it.
“I got some questions and I said, ‘I’ve gotta make it to Boston before we talk about it.’ So now I guess I can talk about it... it’s the best.”
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Gloucester Daily Times and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason.
