Newton the Game 1 starter, but ...

Last night’s preseason finale — a 22-20 win by the New England Patriots over the New York Giants — wasn’t pretty. But now, finally, a very boring preseason is over.
The “Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones for Starting Quarterback of the Patriots Debate” is finished.
At least the decision is made for the opener, on Sept. 12, 2021, against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough.
Inside info? Nope.
A better barometer: Eyesight.
Bill Belichick made his decision back months ago that the worst looking passer ever, in 2020, Newton, will get the ball under center.
The only potential fly in the ointment was somebody, say a rookie drafted 15th overall, might over take him.
While we won’t debate who looks better throwing the ball, a “semi-important” aspect of the quarterback position, Newton, for now, is a safer option on Sept. 12.
He can run the ball, a factor Mac-for-President fans don’t like to bring up, and he has been around a lot longer than the other option. The fact that not one Newton running play was called this summer tells us Belichick isn’t going to show anybody anything in that respect.
Look, I get it, Newton looks uncomfortable and disjointed throwing the football. He appears to hold on to the football too long. And he doesn’t even attempt passes for 20 yards or more when it’s 3rd-and-22.
But in September and October, specifically, that won’t matter. The Patriots have committed to boring football, as in 13-10 final scores or, even worse, a nine-field-goal game of 15-12.
By November, we will know the ceiling for this Patriots team and Newton’s short-passing game, which doesn’t resemble that of his predecessor.
Belichick starting Newton every preseason game and pulling him before he didn’t do anything substantial is enough for me. Jones has looked better, as a quarterback, but hasn’t done enough to lead a team in September of 2021.
If the Patriots were 3-13 team a year ago, there would be no question. If the Patriots hadn’t spent $137.5 million in guarantees on the first day of free agency there would be no question.
The 2021 Patriots could be good, maybe even very good before all is said and done with this defense. And Newton gives the Patriots that best, conservative, ugly option in the first half the season.
Jones, obviously, is the future of the franchise. And it could be argued that the picking Newton over Jones was not an easy decision.
Jones has that moxie that doesn’t appear to be normal. He also has that presence in the pocket and isn’t afraid to step up or shuffle to his side. And he can throw the ball downfield when warranted.
Fans just need to be patient and trust Bill Belichick on this one. Newton will not be allowed to “blow” consecutive losses. He will have to do enough to win or at least have the Patriots in position to win.
If you ask me, Newton isn’t long for the job, maybe a month, possibly two. But then it’s 10-plus years possibly with Jones.
Young quarterbacks can learn fast, on the run, watching from the sidelines and in the film room.
It appears the decision has been made. Newton is the starter. But the future is very close. Very.
