Nugent's no Gostkowski, but he's the Patriots' best option at kicker for now

FOXBOROUGH — When news broke that Stephen Gostkowski was out for the year, speculation immediately began on who might be brought in to replace him? Would it be a veteran free agent? An unknown newcomer fresh out of college? Maybe some flashy international rugby star?
Heck, even New England Revolution goalie Brad Knighton volunteered his services on Twitter.
In the end, the Patriots went for the simplest, most straightforward option possible, Mike Nugent.
At age 37, Nugent has been in the league for roughly the same amount of time as Stephen Gostkowski. While no one would suggest he’s nearly as good, he’s the right call for this team at this time.
“Mike’s a complete professional, he’s played in this league for a long time, obviously made a lot of great kicks,” said long snapper Joe Cardona, who has only ever worked with Gostkowski throughout his five-year NFL career. “Right now it’s just about building chemistry and building it fast so that we’re ready for Sunday.”
Nugent was on the field for the Patriots at practice on Thursday, and as a long-standing veteran, he shouldn’t need long to get up to speed with Cardona, punter Jake Bailey and special teams coach Joe Judge. That’s the most important thing for this Patriots team, which can’t afford to worry about a shaky youngster shanking kicks because of a miscommunication in the middle of a playoff hunt.
Nugent doesn’t have to be great, he just has to get the job done.
But the signing doesn’t come without risks.
A second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2005, Nugent spent the first four years of his career with the New York Jets before spending most of the last decade with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has only appeared in five playoff games in his career, all losses.
Overall, New England will be his eighth NFL team. Last year he started the season as the Oakland Raiders’ kicker before going down with a season-ending injury in Week 3. It was the latest in what has unfortunately been a trend in Nugent’s career.
Nugent has only played 164 games over 15 seasons and has made 253 of 311 field goals, good for a career percentage of 81.4%. He has missed extended time in six seasons, including 13 games last year.
Gostkowski, by comparison, has played 204 games for one team over 14 seasons and has made 374 of 428 field goals. His career field goal percentage of 87.4% is fourth best in NFL history, and he has only missed one extended stretch to injury — the second half of the 2010 season.
As much as some people love to bag on Stephen Gostkowski, there is no denying that he has consistently been one of the best kickers in the NFL throughout his career. Put him and Nugent side by side and there is no comparison.
But right now the Patriots don’t need one of the best kickers in the NFL, they just need someone who can consistently make easy kicks. Nugent can be that guy.
Plan B raises eyebrows
In addition to signing Mike Nugent as the team’s kicker, the New England Patriots have also reportedly signed Younghoe Koo to the practice squad as a potential Plan B.
Younghoe, which is pronounced Young-way, does not have a particularly good track record. He previously signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and made the team out of the preseason. He proceeded to miss game-tying and game-winning field goal attempts in the final seconds of his first two games and was cut following Week 4 after going 3 for 6 on field goals overall. He hasn’t played in the NFL since.
Should Nugent get hurt or otherwise struggle, having Koo as an insurance policy wouldn’t exactly inspire confidence.
