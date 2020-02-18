Offseason Outlook Don't sleep on mysterious Patriots lineman Cajuste

The New England Patriots have turned the page to 2020, and with the offseason comes a series of changes. Who will stay? Who will go? What new players could arrive? Today we address one of the biggest questions, the future of the offensive line.
Who’s here?
Isaiah Wynn (2023), Joe Thuney (UFA), David Andrews (2021), Shaq Mason (2024), Marcus Cannon (2022), Ted Karras (UFA), Marshall Newhouse (UFA), Jermaine Eluemunor (RFA), James Ferentz (UFA), Korey Cunningham (2022), Yodny Cajuste (2023), Hjalte Froholdt (2023)
First things first, we should acknowledge that the biggest void the Patriots have to fill at offensive line is retired coach Dante Scarnecchia. But, strictly from a talent standpoint, the Patriots have a lot to work with going forward.
Starting tackles Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon, as well as right guard Shaq Mason, are all under contract for several more seasons. Center David Andrews could also return, assuming he’s fully recovered from the blood clots in his lungs that cost him last season. That would be a massive lift for the line.
That leaves the question of left guard — Joe Thuney is among the top free agents on the market — and the unit’s overall depth and long-term viability.
Big picture, the Patriots need more help at offensive tackle. Cannon will soon turn 32, and with Wynn still an injury risk until he can prove otherwise, New England needs another dependable option who could be the successor to Cannon at right tackle.
Maybe that successor could be Yodny Cajuste?
Wait, who? You’d be forgiven if you’d forgotten about the Patriots’ final third-round pick from last year’s draft. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle out of West Virginia missed the entire season after undergoing quad surgery prior to the draft and never even made it on to the practice field.
Cajuste had dealt with other injuries during his college years too, but when healthy he was among the top lineman in the Big 12, being named co-Big 12 Lineman of the Year as a senior. He could be an intriguing prospect to watch. If not for that it’s possible he could have been drafted much higher, potentially even in the first round.
And if Cajuste is both healthy and good, he unlocks a world of possibilities for the Patriots.
If you want to play Cajuste at left tackle, bump Wynn over to left guard and let Thuney walk in free agency. If you’d rather keep the tackles where they are and put Cajuste at left guard, you can do that too.
Maybe if Cannon shows signs of decline this summer, you could slot Cajuste in at right tackle and move forward that way. Or, maybe you re-sign Thuney, leave everything else the same and ease Cajuste in as the swing tackle behind Wynn and Cannon.
Given all of that, Cajuste’s status will definitely be one to watch as the offseason unfolds.
The Thuney question
The Patriots have a decision to make with Joe Thuney. The former third-round pick has started every game of his career since being drafted in 2016, winning two Super Bowls while earning Second Team All-Pro honors this past season. He is everything you want in a starting left guard, but he’s also expected to command a huge contract in free agency.
Why wouldn’t the Patriots pay Thuney? One potential factor could be the five-year, $45 million contract extension the Patriots awarded Shaq Mason in 2018. If the Patriots signed Thuney to a similar or bigger deal, that would be a lot of money to invest in the interior offensive line.
What might the team do instead? The Patriots could re-sign Ted Karras and slot him in as the new starting left guard. Karras filled in admirably at center in David Andrews’ absence and will earn an opportunity to start somewhere, but he has also expressed interest in coming back and likely wouldn’t command as much money as Thuney will.
Another far riskier and cheaper option is Hjalte Froholdt, the former fifth-round pick who missed his entire rookie season to injury. Ideally Froholdt will return as the top back-up interior lineman.
If the Patriots aren’t worried about the money, they shouldn’t overthink things and just pay Thuney. With so much in flux heading into next season, having somebody as talented and reliable as Thuney is worth the money.
Draft possibilities?
Let’s suppose for a second that Thuney leaves in free agency, Karras does as well or Andrews isn’t cleared to play, and Cajuste either isn’t healthy or isn’t good enough to make an impact upon his return. Now you’ve got a problem.
If the Patriots wanted to draft a top offensive tackle, Houston’s Josh Jones and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs are both first round talents who may still be available by the time New England picks at No. 23. New England should have its pick of the top offensive guards in the third round as well, with guys like Clemson’s Josh Simpson, Kentucky’s Logan Sternberg and Penn State’s Steven Gonzalez projected to remain available into Day 2.
Ideally the Patriots won’t need to use their first-round pick on a lineman — a safety, tight end or, yes, a quarterback would all make more sense — but the offensive line is too important to neglect. If protecting Tom Brady or his successor means investing a little extra in the trenches, that’s what the Patriots will have to do.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@gloucestertimes.com or @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.