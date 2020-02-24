The New England Patriots are on to 2020, and with the arrival of the offseason comes a series of changes. Who will stay? Who might be available if others go? We’ll do our best to answer those questions, position by position, over the coming weeks. Today we address the future of the team’s pass rush, specifically focusing on the outside linebackers and defensive ends.
Who’s here?
Kyle Van Noy (UFA), Jamie Collins (UFA), John Simon (2021), Deatrich Wise (2021), Chase Winovich (2023), Shilique Calhoun (UFA), Derek Rivers (2021)
New England’s defense was scary good this past fall — you don’t earn a nickname like “The Boogeymen” for nothing — and the team’s pass rush was a huge reason why. The Patriots consistently got pressure to the quarterback from the outside, a feat made more impressive by the fact that the highest paid players listed above only made about $5 million last year.
But now the bill is coming due. Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins are about to hit free agency, and you can be sure they’ll be looking to cash in on their success.
Van Noy, who had been playing on a two-year, $11.7 million contract, is coming off a year in which he recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks with 15 QB hits, three forced fumbles and a touchdown. He’s been an instrumental part of two Super Bowl championships, and at age 28, is right in the prime of his career. Needless to say, Van Noy is going to get paid.
As for Jamie Collins, he returned to New England on a one-year, $2 million “prove it” deal after he failed to meet expectations following his big money signing with the Cleveland Browns, and he certainly proved it. Collins, 29, was a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate over the first half of the season, and even though his play eventually tailed off, he still finished with a team-best 81 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. Collins is due for a big raise too.
The Patriots can’t just let two players responsible for that much production walk out the door without some kind of Plan B, but even if the team can afford to re-sign one of them, there’s no way they’ll be able to keep them both.
So what should the plan be?
Priority: Re-sign Van Noy
If New England has the budget to bring back one of its top pass rushers, Van Noy should be the priority. Put simply, he’s everything Bill Belichick wants in a player and has far exceeded expectations since his acquisition in 2016.
Once labeled a bust following his stint in Detroit, Van Noy became a vocal leader on the defense and a versatile linebacker who has thrived in both a 4-3 defense and the 3-4 defense that Belichick utilized last year. Because he plays in New England, Van Noy isn’t widely considered a “star” nationally, but he probably should be and will expect to be paid as such next year.
So what will it take? My guess is a good comp would be the four-year, $54 million deal Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus signed in December. Mercilus is 29 and posted similar numbers as Van Noy last year, and while that price is steep, it’s not unreasonable and the Patriots could find a way to make it work if they feel Van Noy is worth it.
Collins, on the other hand, is probably as good as gone. Both parties got what they wanted out of last year’s arrangement — the Patriots got great production for only $2 million, while Collins got a chance to prove he can still dominate — and now Collins can use that to earn one more big contract.
As for who could step in to fill Collins’ shoes, New England does have some options at its disposal.
Bigger role for Winovich
First and foremost is Chase Winovich. The third-round edge rusher out of Michigan was one of New England’s best rookies last year and one of the most impactful defensive rookies in the NFL. He had 5.5 sacks and 10 QB hits as a rookie despite only playing 28.9% of the team’s defensive snaps, and it stands to reason that his production will only increase as he takes on a bigger role in the defense.
On the defensive end side of the equation, the criminally underrated John Simon is also set to return, and Deatrich Wise Jr. did enjoy success as a pass rusher during his first two seasons even if his role changed somewhat upon the team’s shift to a 3-4 alignment.
One other wild card to watch is Derek Rivers. The former third-round pick has missed two of his three professional seasons to injury and saw limited action when healthy in 2018. However, it did appear that Rivers was playing himself into contention for a role during last preseason before going down with a season-ending injury against the Tennessee Titans. Maybe it’s a long-shot, but if Rivers is eventually going to contribute to this defense, next year will be his last chance.
Draft possibilities
The Patriots have more pressing needs at the top of the draft than at edge rusher — tight end, wide receiver, safety, quarterback and offensive line would all seem higher priorities — but if New England decided it did want to invest in another pass rusher, there won’t be any shortage of options to choose from.
Though Ohio State’s Chase Young won’t be available by the time New England picks at No. 23 overall, first-round talents like Alabama’s Terrell Lewis or Notre Dame’s Julian Okwara could be. If the first round is too early, guys like Auburn’s Marlon Davidson, Florida’s Jabari Zuniga and Utah’s Bradlee Anae may be options in the third round as well. That obviously worked out for New England with Winovich last year, so going back to that same well might not be a bad idea if it means keeping the pass rush as deep as possible.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
