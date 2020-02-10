Offseason Outlook: Patriots must identify long-term TE replacement for Gronk

The New England Patriots have turned the page to 2020, and with the offseason comes a series of changes. Who will stay? Who will go? What new players could arrive? Today we address one of the team’s biggest liabilities, tight end.
Who’s here?
Matt LaCosse (2021), Ryan Izzo (2022), Ben Watson (UFA)
The 2019 New England Patriots had plenty of flaws, and one of the most glaring was the tight ends. The Patriots allowed Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister to leave and didn’t bother replacing any of them with even one player of comparable ability.
As a result, New England only got 36 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns from its three primary tight ends all season, significantly less than what Gronkowski provided by himself in his final season, even on an empty tank.
Though Ben Watson is likely to retire, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo both remain under contract and will remain in competition for a spot next year. They could be useful as depth pieces, but the Patriots cannot allow them to remain the best options on the roster. This position badly needs an infusion of new talent, and if the Patriots are smart they’ll bring in three or even four new players.
Why not Gronk?
So, let’s get this out of the way up front — Rob Gronkowski is not coming back. Throughout his career he dealt with a litany of serious injuries, and by the end he was pretty much a shell of himself. He’s obviously doing well in retirement. If these past few months have been any indication, he has a lucrative career in media awaiting him alongside his various business interests.
But, just to indulge the fantasy, what if he did come back?
Taking a year off to heal his body might be just what Gronkowski needed, and at only 30 years old he’s certainly still young enough to play at an NFL level.
There’s recent precedent for a return too. Jason Witten retired after 15 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and joined the Monday Night Football booth in 2018. After a year away, he decided to return for a 16th season at age 36 and had a solid 63 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns this past fall.
Gronkowski has consistently said he doesn’t plan on coming back, though he hasn’t completely closed the door on the idea. Fun as it could be, the Patriots shouldn’t count on a reunion.
Ok, well who else is out there?
The biggest prize of the free agent tight ends market is Atlanta’s Austin Hooper. The 25-year-old Hooper had 75 catches for 787 yards and five touchdowns despite missing three games Hooper will likely command a deal north of $10 million per year, but if the financials make sense that might not be a bad investment for a player who is already a two-time Pro Bowler.
After Hooper, the next tier of free agent includes Hunter Henry and Greg Olsen. Henry has battled one injury after another during his first four seasons, missing the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL. But Henry had a career high 55 catches for 652 yards and five touchdowns in just 12 games this fall.
Olsen, meanwhile, is on the older side at 35 but is still coming off a 52-catch, 597-yard season.
Beyond those two, Cincinnati’s Tyler Eifert and Indianapolis’ Eric Ebron are also available, and while not impact players, they still would have been the best tight ends on New England’s roster last year.
Draft possibilities?
The Patriots haven’t drafted a tight end in the fourth round or earlier since selecting Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in 2010. Since then the team has selected only three tight ends total, and just one (Ryan Izzo) since 2016. That needs to change this year.
The most fun potential draftee is LSU’s Thaddeus Moss, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Patriot receiver Randy Moss. While the 6-foot-3, 249 Moss isn’t the athletic freak his father was, he’s still a terrific player who’s seen his stock rise after breaking out for 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns as a redshirt junior.
Other possible options include Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet, Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins, Washington’s Hunter Bryant and Vanderbilt’s Jared Pinkney. A look around at various outlets’ NFL Draft big boards suggests there isn’t an obvious first-round tight end prospect, so most of the best options could remain available into the third and fourth rounds, when New England is projected to have as many as four picks.
One player the Patriots unfortunately won’t be able to land is Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth, who announced a few months ago that he’d be returning to Penn State for his junior year. Even putting aside all the obvious hometown hero angles, Freiermuth is exactly the type of player the Patriots need right now. Maybe next year?
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@gloucestertimes.com or @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.