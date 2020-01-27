Offseason Outlook: Why Patriots must bring back Brady ... and what’s Plan B if they can’t

The New England Patriots are on to 2020, and with the arrival of the offseason comes a series of changes. Who will stay? Who might be available if others go? We’ll do our best to answer those questions, position by position, over the coming weeks. Today we start with the biggest question facing the Patriots this offseason — what the future holds at quarterback?
Who’s here?
Tom Brady (UFA), Jarrett Stidham (2023), Cody Kessler (2021)
For the first time in his career, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Yes, he did sign a contract extension before last season, but it included a provision where the deal voids on March 18 unless an additional agreement is reached. So unless both sides reach a deal before then, Brady could walk.
Would Brady actually finish his career someplace else? It sure sounds like he might consider it. Since the team’s playoff loss to the Titans, Brady has consistently refused to speculate on what the future might hold — except that he doesn’t plan on retiring.
At this point, it’s fair to say that Brady’s refusal to commit to the Patriots is a negotiating tactic. But to the people who think “oh Tom Brady would NEVER leave” — don’t be so sure. If he reaches the open market, Brady will be highly coveted and could command big money from an outside team looking to make a splash.
Imagine you’re the Los Angeles Chargers. You have no fans, you’ve spent the last few years playing in a soccer stadium and next year you’re set to move into the brand new, state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium. What better way to generate interest and start selling tickets than by throwing up billboards of Tom Brady in Charger blue all over LA?
You could make a similar case for the newly minted Las Vegas Raiders, who are set to debut in their new market as well.
How about the Tennessee Titans? You’ve got Mike Vrabel and a roster that’s just a quarterback away from championship contention. You don’t think that would be an effective pitch?
The point is, Brady will have appealing options, and after years of agreeing to team friendly deals to stay in New England, it’s reasonable to imagine he might want to cash in on one last payday befitting his status as an NFL legend.
The question for the Patriots is should they give him that money?
In short, absolutely.
While his play notably fell off this past fall, Brady is still the best option to serve as New England’s starting quarterback this coming season. Second-year signal caller Jarrett Stidham may eventually develop into possible successor, but asking him to take over as the starter next year would be a huge risk. Cody Kessler, meanwhile, is great as a back-up but shouldn’t be counted on for anything more.
Even at age 43, Brady gives the Patriots the best chance to win, so the team should do everything in its power to make sure he comes back.
What’s Plan B?
Now, let’s say for a moment that Brady does leave. What would the Patriots do then? Even if Belichick believes that Stidham is the long-term answer, he’ll most likely still bring in someone else to compete for the job either through free agency or the draft.
So, who is out there?
The pool of available free agents is intriguing, but there aren’t many players who could realistically become a long-term successor to Brady as New England’s starting quarterback. The best player available, Dak Prescott, is expected to stay with the Dallas Cowboys and most likely become one of the highest paid players in NFL history. After that, the next best option is probably Jameis Winston, who just led the NFL in passing yards (5,109) and threw 33 touchdown passes but also had a league-worst 30 interceptions. It’s hard to imagine Belichick wanting to introduce that level of chaos into the franchise.
But what if Belichick only wanted a stop-gap, an older player to help transition to Stidham or another future draft pick? Drew Brees is in a similar situation as Brady in New Orleans and could theoretically become available, as is Philip Rivers with the Chargers, though it’s hard to imagine either of them coming to New England.
Beyond those names, the rest of the free agents are guys like Teddy Bridgewater, Ryan Tannehill, Marcus Mariota, Kyle Allen and Case Keenum. Maybe worth a shot, but definitely not the long-term answer.
Draft possibilities?
Realistically, if the Patriots want to bring someone in who has a chance of securing the starting job for the long haul, they’ll likely have to do it through the draft. So if the team decides to use its first-round pick (No. 23 overall) on a quarterback, who might be available?
First things first, there is no chance the Patriots will land LSU’s Joe Burrow. The Heisman Trophy and national title winning quarterback will almost certainly go first overall to Cincinnati, and if by some miracle he doesn’t, he won’t fall any farther than No. 5 to Miami. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is a long shot too, though if he falls due to concerns over his health, there may be a possibility the Patriots could trade up to get him.
More likely, the Patriots will have a shot at landing Oregon’s Justin Herbert. The four-year starter is 6-foot-6, 240 pounds and has all the physical tools to make it in the NFL, and he’s coming off a solid senior year in which he led the Ducks to a Rose Bowl title. A lot of early mock drafts and big boards have him going in the high teens and low 20s range, which would put him right in the Patriots’ wheelhouse, though he could rise after his strong showing at the Senior Bowl.
If not Herbert, other possibilities could include Utah State’s Jordan Love, Washington’s Jacob Eason or Georgia’s Jake Fromm. Love is an elite athlete with an electric arm but who will need to improve his decision making and ball security — think Buffalo’s Josh Allen. Eason has the prototypical physical traits like Herbert, while Fromm is more undersized but possesses pinpoint accuracy and an understanding of the game that would make him a natural fit in New England.
Whether the Patriots will invest a draft pick in any of them remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, the Patriots quarterback situation is as uncertain now as it’s been in nearly two decades.
