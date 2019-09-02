Olszewski's Cinderella story takes stunning turn on busy cutdown day

Gunner Olszewski’s journey to New England began back in May with a phone call, a call inviting him to rookie minicamp that came while he was literally digging ditches with his father back home in Alvin, Texas.
Saturday morning, he received another call, one that seemed to bury his dream of making the defending Super Bowl champions’ roster.
After a storybook summer that saw him grow from a no-name Division 2 cornerback into one of the sentimental favorites of the preseason, Olszewski had been cut. Sure he had a chance to get picked up by another team or signed to the Patriots’ practice squad, but for the moment, his Cinderella story seemed to have struck midnight.
Yet as improbable as Olszewski’s journey had been up to that point, nothing could compare to the one last twist yet to come.
Hours after being informed that he was being waived, Olszewski received another stunning phone call — the team had changed its mind. According to multiple reports, the Patriots had a change of heart after making their initial decision, opting to trade cornerback Keion Crossen to the Houston Texans to make room for the 22-year-old converted wide receiver and punt returner on the initial 53-man roster.
The dream was still alive.
Olszewski’s roller coaster Saturday was the capper on what was already one of the craziest stories of the preseason, as mere weeks ago the idea that he would be anywhere near contention for a roster spot would have seemed outlandish.
In every sense, Olszewski is about as far from a prototypical NFL player as you’ll find. At 6-feet-0, 190 pounds, he could easily be mistaken for any random person walking down the street. Before coming to New England, he starred as a cornerback at Bemidji State, a Division 2 program in northern Minnesota that has only produced two other NFL players in its history.
Upon his arrival, he was tasked with switching from cornerback to wide receiver, and at first the general consensus among reporters was something to the effect of “who is this guy?”
But then he took the field, and he quickly began opening eyes.
After injuries piled up at the wide receiver position, Olszewski stepped in with the first team offense and held his own. He drew rave reviews from former Patriot cornerback Malcolm Butler — himself a former Division 2 cornerback — during joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. Once the games began he also separated himself as a returner, routinely making big plays to start the offense with good field position.
Olszewski finished the preseason as one of the league’s most productive returners, returning nine punts for 118 yards and four kickoffs for 95 yards, while also making five catches on seven targets for 69 yards. Eventually he separated himself from top competitor Braxton Berrios, and in the fourth preseason game he was all over the field, playing offense, defense and special teams — a throwback to his high school days.
Speaking to the media Sunday, coach Bill Belichick spoke highly of Olszewski, saying that he’d earned his spot on the team.
“A lot of people like to pick out the teams back in May and June, and who’s going to do what and all that. But we’ve always used training camp as a competitive period, an evaluation period, to let the players decide how that’s going to turn out based on their performance,” Belichick said. “The players that are on the team earn those spots. Nobody was given anything. It’s a competitive situation, and again, we took the players that we feel give us the most competitive team.”
Olszewski’s place on the roster isn’t assured. Given that it took a trade to get him on in the first place, he could be a roster casualty if the Patriots decide to make any subsequent moves in the future. But if this summer, and especially this weekend, has taught us anything, it’s don’t bet against Gunner Olszewski.
Hoyer, Thomas out
In addition to the Olszewski stunner, the Patriots also made a couple of other high-profile moves, cutting ties with veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. Hoyer’s departure sets the stage for rookie Jarrett Stidham to go into the season as the primary back-up to Tom Brady, while Thomas re-signed with the team on Monday after rookie first round pick N’Keal Harry was placed on short term injured reserve.
Among the notable players to make the 53-man roster were safety Obi Melifonwu, linebacker Shilique Calhoun, defensive linemen Deatrich Wise and Byron Cowart, undrafted rookie wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Ryan Izzo.
Four Patriots claimed
According to the NFL’s transaction wire, four Patriots players waived on Saturday were claimed by other teams. Those were wide receiver Braxton Berrios (Jets), tight end Andrew Beck (Broncos) and cornerback Ken Webster and defensive lineman Trent Harris (both Dolphins). The Patriots did not claim any other team’s players off waivers.
2019 Patriots Practice Squad
The New England Patriots announced that they had signed eight players to their practice squad on Sunday afternoon, among them former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Gerri Green. With the signings, the Patriots now have three spots left to fill. The Patriots can carry 11 players on the practice squad instead of the usual 10 thanks to the waiver granted for fullback Jakob Johnson as part of the International Player Pathway Program.
TE Stephen Anderson
FB Jakob Johnson*
OL Dan Skipper
OL Tyree St. Louis
DE Ufomba Kamalu
DE Gerri Green
DL Nick Thurman
LB Terez Hall
LB Calvin Munson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.