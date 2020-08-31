In today’s ‘Our Favorites’, we select our favorite North Shore high school uniforms.
NICK CURCURU
Rockport hockey
The Viking logo that Rockport High School dons is a fairly common mascot among high school sports teams, but Rockport wears the mascot the best when combined with its dark maroon jersey colors. No uniform does it better than the Rockport hockey team.
The uniform is fairly simple: it's Rockport's well-known Viking mascot smack in the middle of the jersey front. I prefer the maroon road jersey, where the excellent design of the mascot really stands out. It's a simple and classic look, but it's a sharp look.
Honorable mention: Gloucester hockey jersey with the 'Man at the Wheel' from the early 2000s.
PHIL STACEY
St. John's Prep hockey Derek Hines uniforms
I'm going to cheat a little bit here because the Eagles have rolled out a different jersey for every 1st Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game, played in honor of their fallen brother and former Prep and West Point hockey captain. He'll have been gone 15 years this Tuesday — which is hard to believe — by his legacy and memory carry on forever, especially in this yearly contest.
The uniforms almost always add red to the team's usual white and blue color scheme, a natural in honoring this American hero. They're also adorned with his No. 23 and a gold star with 'DH' on both forearms. Over the years, the jerseys have had different ascents added to the uniforms: red-and-white stripes, camoflauge, crests, eagles, stars on the shoulders or socks. Unveiling of the uniform prior to each year's game is an event in and of itself, and when the Prep hits the ice for the first time wearing them, you can hear the ooohs and aaahs from around the rink.
Honorable mention: Marblehead football red tops/black pants; Ipswich lacrosse white; Danvers hockey blue-on-blue; Essex Tech football; Swampscott hockey roadies; Bishop Fenwick yellow lacrosse; Beverly football black-on-black; Salem Academy green boys basketball; Masconomet red hockey unis; Manchester Essex football; Peabody boys hockey baby blue 'Carlin Cup' unis; Hamilton-Wenham football navy blue tops/white pants; Salem black-on-black basketball unis.
MATT WILLIAMS
White-on-White football ensemble
Maybe it's because it's what I wore in my first varsity game, or while scoring my only varsity touchdown. Maybe it's because my favorite TV show in middle school was "JAG." Facts are facts: you can't beat a good dress white football uniform, preferably with a white helmet.
That was the road gear for the Peabody High football team in my day, with absolutely no piping or stripes on the pants, shoulders or anywhere else. If you listened to assistant coach Terry Lee, you had white cleats, too. These days, the best example of this clean white look is Swampscott's new Adidas All-White look, while Peabody's new road shirt with Carolina blue numbers is close and St. John's Prep has a pretty decent white-on-white combination as well. The combo was color rush before color rush was cool — and when it rained, it made for some incredibly memorable mud bowls.
Honorable mention: Beverly boys/girls hockey 'cream' colors; Salem boys basketball Jordan warmups; Danvers girls soccer royal blues; Masconomet baseball digi-camo; Peabody/Swampscott/St. John's Prep blue-on-blue football combo.
NICK GIANNINO
Salem High boys basketball away uniform
The Witches' white, black and red home uniforms are clean, but not quite as polished or sleek as their away counterparts. That particular jersey and shorts combo boasts a simple yet eye-popping design, highlighted by an all-black base with a subtle red trim. The lettering on the front and numbers on the back of the sleeveless cuts are black with a red trim as well.
One of my favorite things about Salem's away unis is the small, red Air Jordan Jumpman logo on both the top right corner of the jersey and bottom right corner of the shorts. Not many high school hoops teams on the North Shore rep Air Jordan-made uniforms, and those tiny emblems certainly add to the masterfully unique look.
Honorable mention: Masconomet basketball away jerseys; Marblehead football; Gloucester football; anything with the Manchester Essex Hornet on it.